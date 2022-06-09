Vallen Distribution Joins AD

Vallen will be a member in six AD divisions across three countries.

Jun 9th, 2022
AD
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 2 19 00 Pm

WAYNE, Pa. — AD announced Thursday that Vallen Distribution, a leading distributor of indirect industrial, metalworking and safety supplies and services in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, has joined AD. 

Dating to 1865, Vallen has a rich legacy of distribution companies that came together under Sonepar in 2014. Vallen North America was recently acquired by Nautic Partners LLC, in partnership with management.  

Vallen joins AD as a member in six divisions across three countries: Industrial & Safety, U.S.; Electrical, U.S.; Safety Network; Industrial & Safety, Canada; Electrical Canada; and AD Mexico.  

“Over Vallen’s 150-year history, we’ve developed enduring relationships with our customers and suppliers,” said Vallen North America CEO Chuck Delph. “As we return to the community of independent distributors, AD’s value-added programs and multi-divisional capabilities made AD an obvious choice for a partner as we look to build on our proven value.” 

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with Chuck and his team throughout the process of getting to know each other," said AD Chairman & CEO Bill Weisberg. "They are smart,  professional and action oriented. They’re going to be a great fit with the AD community. I’m  also very grateful to our owner/member boards and our divisional teams in the U.S.,  Canada and Mexico for their vision, work and support to bring this about.”

More in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 31 47 Pm
NAW Adds Greg Ferrara to Board
Ferrara is the president and CEO of the National Grocers Association.
Apr 29th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 49 32 Pm
Power Transmission Distributors to Convene After Three-Year Hiatus
The PTDA 2022 Canadian Conference is set for Montreal.
Apr 18th, 2022
Ad Logo Tag Eng Hires Rgb
AD Canada Warehouse Partners with First Electrical Supplier
Ericson Manufacturing makes history.
Apr 15th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 3 12 41 Pm
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Celebrates Extraordinary Growth
The group broke financial records in every month last year.
Apr 4th, 2022
I Stock 883091686
ABC, AFSP Partner to Address Mental Health, Suicide Prevention
The organizations hope to improve the mental health of construction workers through education and intervention strategies.
Mar 31st, 2022
Fontainebleau Hotel, Miami Beach, Fla.
NAHAD Convention Extends Regular Rate
Manufacturers and distributors can take advantage of the regular registration rate through mid-April.
Mar 31st, 2022
275940416 2101920843300550 6918869925741856789 N
Distribution America & PRO Group Unite as Single Hardware Company: Hardlines Distribution Alliance
HDA represents over 60 member distributors nationwide in the hardware, farm/ag, lawn and garden and paint markets.
Mar 22nd, 2022
2022008afd 0871 Group Check
AD Gives to Philadelphia Nonprofit, Supporting 3,200 Children
Besides volunteer time, AD associates donated over $23,000 to Cradles for Crayons, marking AD's largest single donation in company history.
Mar 21st, 2022
Asdf
NetPlus, LeadSmart Partner on Cloud Technology Solutions
LeadSmart will provide its channel cloud SaaS product solutions to NetPlus’ membership of distributors, suppliers and manufacturers rep.
Mar 8th, 2022
San Diego Dates 22
STAFDA Announces Associate State-of-the-Industry Convention Speaker
Learn who will address the event's general session audience on Oct. 31.
Feb 24th, 2022
Asdfasf
Q&A: Here's How ISA22 is Different Than Past Conventions
It's been two years since ISA has been able to host an in-person convention. Here, we chat with new ISA president Brendan Breen about all the improvements made heading into the April 11-13 event.
Feb 24th, 2022