Vallen Distribution Joins AD

WAYNE, Pa. — AD announced Thursday that Vallen Distribution, a leading distributor of indirect industrial, metalworking and safety supplies and services in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, has joined AD.

Dating to 1865, Vallen has a rich legacy of distribution companies that came together under Sonepar in 2014. Vallen North America was recently acquired by Nautic Partners LLC, in partnership with management.

Vallen joins AD as a member in six divisions across three countries: Industrial & Safety, U.S.; Electrical, U.S.; Safety Network; Industrial & Safety, Canada; Electrical Canada; and AD Mexico.

“Over Vallen’s 150-year history, we’ve developed enduring relationships with our customers and suppliers,” said Vallen North America CEO Chuck Delph. “As we return to the community of independent distributors, AD’s value-added programs and multi-divisional capabilities made AD an obvious choice for a partner as we look to build on our proven value.”

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with Chuck and his team throughout the process of getting to know each other," said AD Chairman & CEO Bill Weisberg. "They are smart, professional and action oriented. They’re going to be a great fit with the AD community. I’m also very grateful to our owner/member boards and our divisional teams in the U.S., Canada and Mexico for their vision, work and support to bring this about.”