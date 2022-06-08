Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 16 Companies

The new members include suppliers, manufacturers and technical consultants.

Jun 8th, 2022
Adhesive and Sealant Council
Screen Shot 2022 06 08 At 1 15 53 Pm

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Adhesive and Sealant Council welcomed 16 new members to its ranks since the start of the year.

The new member companies represent different aspects of the adhesive and sealant supply chain, including raw materials suppliers, manufacturers and technical adhesive and sealant consultants.

"ASC is pleased to welcome these new members into the ASC membership and our community of industry professionals. They are important to the growth of the organization, and we look forward to engaging them and delivering value to help them secure the future," said ASC President Bill Allmond.

The following companies have joined ASC in 2022:

Adfast Canada
Manufacturer

Airable Research Lab
Affiliate Supplier

Behr Paint Co.
Manufacturer

Braskem
Supplier

ExxonMobil Chemical
Supplier

FasTech Adhesives
Manufacturer

Magnekon
Manufacturer

Matrix Adhesives
Manufacturer

Meritool
Supplier

Mitsubishi Chemical
Supplier

Momentive Performance Materials
Supplier

National Adhesive Distributors
Manufacturer

Omya Technologies
Supplier

Petro-Canada
Supplier

Specified Technologies
Manufacturer

Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Supplier

 "It is really exciting to see the engagement, participation, and the industry "give back" that these companies are exhibiting by joining the ASC. It is now our turn, to make sure our member companies are reaping their member benefits, and really seeing the true "value" and power behind ASC. If your company is not a member of the ASC, I challenge you to get off the sideline, and get in the game. We need your support, and industry involvement," said Brian Peters, director of membership and industry programs.

