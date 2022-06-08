Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 16 Companies

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Adhesive and Sealant Council welcomed 16 new members to its ranks since the start of the year.

The new member companies represent different aspects of the adhesive and sealant supply chain, including raw materials suppliers, manufacturers and technical adhesive and sealant consultants.

"ASC is pleased to welcome these new members into the ASC membership and our community of industry professionals. They are important to the growth of the organization, and we look forward to engaging them and delivering value to help them secure the future," said ASC President Bill Allmond.

The following companies have joined ASC in 2022:

Adfast Canada

Manufacturer

Airable Research Lab

Affiliate Supplier

Behr Paint Co.

Manufacturer

Braskem

Supplier

ExxonMobil Chemical

Supplier

FasTech Adhesives

Manufacturer

Magnekon

Manufacturer

Matrix Adhesives

Manufacturer

Meritool

Supplier

Mitsubishi Chemical

Supplier

Momentive Performance Materials

Supplier

National Adhesive Distributors

Manufacturer

Omya Technologies

Supplier

Petro-Canada

Supplier

Specified Technologies

Manufacturer

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Supplier

"It is really exciting to see the engagement, participation, and the industry "give back" that these companies are exhibiting by joining the ASC. It is now our turn, to make sure our member companies are reaping their member benefits, and really seeing the true "value" and power behind ASC. If your company is not a member of the ASC, I challenge you to get off the sideline, and get in the game. We need your support, and industry involvement," said Brian Peters, director of membership and industry programs.