NAW Commends Supreme Court's Vaccine Mandate Ruling in Statement

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) on Jan. 13 issued the below statement following the Supreme Court's issuance of a stay in the proceedings on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate in which NAW is a named party.

Eric Hoplin, NAW CEO:

"We commend the Supreme Court’s decision to stay President Biden’s vaccine mandate. While we share the goal this mandate hopes to achieve, the reality is that this broad government overreach will have dramatic impacts on the economy, as tens of thousands of Americans quit their jobs rather than submit to the edict of government. Moreover, imposing testing requirements during a nationwide shortage of COVID-19 tests leaves businesses open to massive fines from the government. Since vaccines became available, NAW and its member companies have strongly supported vaccinating America and our workforce and will continue to do so until the pandemic is behind us."