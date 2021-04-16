IWDC Members' Set Single-Month Spending Record in March

It smashed the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative's previous May 2019 record by nearly 4 percent.

Apr 16th, 2021
IWDC
Iwdc Logoa

INDIANAPOLIS — IWDC member companies’ spend through their co-op was $27.9 million in March, smashing the May 2019 record by one million dollars.

“Both hardgoods and gas spend were up significantly and we are encouraged at the trends we are seeing as our economy continues to emerge from this difficult pandemic,” stated Frank Kasnick, President & CEO. “This is also a testament to the strength and resilience of the independents in our welding & gas industry and reflects the continued strong support from our Vendor Partners.”

“We are confident this will carry into our second quarter,” declared Keith Werkley, Director of Sales & Vendor Management. “We are gearing up for our first live meeting in over a year, bringing our Members and Vendor Partners together on June 22-24 in Las Vegas at our Sales & Purchasing Convention. This event is being held at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and will position us for a strong second half in 2021!”

The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative, formed in 1994, leverages the strengths of its independent welding distributor Members across North America. IWDC member companies collectively represent over $2.7B in sales, serving a wide range of industries. The common denominator is that these industries look to them for industrial, specialty, and medical gases as well as related equipment, welding hardgoods, and consumables. End-use customers served by IWDC Members benefit from having the unparalleled expertise of a local Member distributor who has access to national scale purchasing and marketing programs.

