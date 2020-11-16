Davis, Collier to Lead PTDA in 2021

B&D Industrial executive Brian Davis was re-elected as PTDA's president. See who else joins him on the association's 2021 leadership.

Nov 16th, 2020
PTDA
CHICAGO  The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) elected its 2021 Board of Directors and Manufacturer Council to lead the Association next year.

DavisDavisBrian Davis, executive vice president/COO, B & D Industrial (Norcross, Ga.), was re-elected as PTDA’s president in 2021. Davis has been active in PTDA since 2010 when he joined the Research & Innovation Committee and subsequently served as its chair. Davis has served on the PTDA Board of Directors since 2015. "I am honored to have the opportunity to serve an additional term as president in 2021. Like so many aspects of 2020, my time as PTDA president did not go as planned. However, I’m proud of all that we accomplished under the most unusual of circumstances. Now, more than ever, I’m convinced that a strong professional network and relevant industry information is needed to make sound decisions and PTDA provides both,” Davis said.

Joining Davis on the 2021 PTDA Board of Directors will be:

  • First Vice President JP Bouchard, vice president, General Bearing Service Inc. (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada)
  • Second Vice President Mike McLain, vice president, Allied Bearing & Supply, Inc. (Harahan, La.)
  • Treasurer Chris Bursack, vice president sales & business development, ISC Companies, Inc. (Minneapolis, Minn.)
  • Manufacturer Council Chair Chester Collier, senior vice president global distribution, Walter Service Technologies (Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada)
  • Manufacturer Council Vice Chair Randy Disharoon, vice president global accounts, Rexnord Industries, LLC (Ravenel, S.C.)
  • PTDA Foundation President Keith Nowak, president, MPT Drives (Madison Heights, Mich.)
  • EPTDA President Des Spillings, managing director, Acorn Industrial Services Ltd (United Kingdom)

Directors:

  • Chris Curran, vice president industrial business dev., RBC Bearings, Inc. (Oxford, Conn.)
  • Jim Jeffiers, vice president, Applied Industrial Technologies and Applied US Energy (Fort Worth, Texas)
  • Tom Holtry, vice president corporate accounts, Kaman Industrial Technologies Corp. (Salt Lake City, Utah)
  • Brian Nowak, president & CEO, Kurz Industrial Solutions (Neenah, Wisc.)
  • Craig Pirie, president, Daemar, Inc. (Oakville, Ontario, Canada)
  • Bill Shepard, vice president, BDI (Cleveland, Ohio)

CollierCollierChester Collier, senior vice president global distribution, Walter Service Technologies (Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada) assumes the duties of the PTDA Manufacturer Council chair in 2021. Collier has been active in PTDA committees since 2013 when he joined the Communications Committee, serving as chair in 2016. He joined the Manufacturer Council in 2018. “Being elected chair of the Manufacturer Council is a true honor for me. Having the opportunity to work with such a talented team of manufacturers in this industry is a privilege. I look forward to collaborating with them and the PTDA Board to build a stronger Association for the future. While every industry has its challenges, I look at them as opportunities waiting for solutions. Our goal is to help all PTDA manufacturers and distributors develop stronger relationships so all can be more successful in their businesses,” Collier said.

Joining Collier on the Manufacturer Council for 2021 will be:

  • Manufacturer Council Vice Chair Randy Disharoon, vice president global accounts, Rexnord Industries, LLC (Milwaukee, Wis.)
  • Immediate Past Chair Jos Sueters, vice president, Tsubaki of Canada Limited (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada)

Council Members:

  • Tammy Balogh, vice president human resources, Flexco (Downers Grove, Ill.)
  • Andrew A.O. Brown, vice president, Whittet-Higgins Company (Providence, R.I.)
  • Darin Davenport, president & CEO, P.T. International/IPTCI Bearings (Charlotte, N.C.)
  • Maxine Gomez, new business development sales rep, Belden Universal (Hillside, Ill.)
  • Kristin Jennings, director marketing & industrial distribution, Climax Metal Products Company (Mentor, Ohio)
  • Chris Keyser, VP channel & industry management, ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc. (Fort Smith, Ark.)
  • Mike Power, national accounts manager, Altra Industrial Motion (Braintree, Mass.)

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

