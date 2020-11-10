AD Pushes Growth During Industrial & Safety-US Virtual Meeting

WAYNE, PA — AD’s Industrial & Safety-U.S. Division hosted their first ever virtual North American meeting from Oct. 26-29, welcoming over 148 member companies and 100 supplier companies to the event, which centered around a theme of growth.

The shift to a virtual format enabled members and suppliers to network and build relationships despite travel restrictions and allowed them to invite more attendees from their companies, widening the reach of the meeting. An important feature of AD meetings, member networks gathered virtually to discuss strategies for year-end and 2021, as well as share ideas among non-competing market leaders.

In the weeks leading up to the virtual meeting, AD announced its annual meeting theme is Let’s Grow. During the member business meeting, David Ruggles, president of member-owner Martin Industrial Supply and Industrial & Safety-U.S. Division board chair, addressed the theme directly while acknowledging the downturn associated with the pandemic, inspiring members to look ahead and charge forward.

“Independent distributors are strong individually and even stronger together,” Ruggles said. “This is the time where we start the planning process and start focusing on driving growth for our companies and supplier partners in the year to come.”

Jack Templin, president of AD’s Electrical & Industrial Business Unit and chief programs officer spoke with determination about getting back to growth.

“2020 has been an unexpected year,” Templin said. “While the business climate was certainly challenging, the strength of our membership and supplier partners made an incredibly positive difference. While we’ve seen challenges, we believe we are through the most challenging period and are now returning to growth.”

To wrap up the event, AD members and supplier partners spent their time in over 1,500 one-on-one meetings, where they focused on partnering together to finish out the year strong and planning for the upcoming year ahead.