STAFDA Announces 2020 Convention Keynote Speaker

Known as a source of wisdom about entrepreneurship, venture capital, marketing and business evangelism, Guy Kawasaki is also a bestselling author.

STAFDA
Feb 26th, 2020
Stafda Logo

ELM GROVE, WI — Members attending the Specialty Tools & Fastener Distributors Association’s Nov. 8-10 Anaheim Convention & Trade Show will be in for a special treat and privilege when Guy Kawasaki delivers the keynote address on Monday, Nov. 9, at the Anaheim Convention Center. Widely respected as a source of wisdom about entrepreneurship, venture capital, marketing and business evangelism, Kawasaki is also a bestselling author having written The Art of the Start 2.0, The Art of Social Media, Enchantment, and 12 other books. His most recent book is Wise Guy: Lessons from a Life.

Currently, Kawasaki is the chief evangelist of Canva, an Australian-based online graphic design service, and podcaster, Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People (http://remarkablepeople.com). He is also a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, an adjunct professor at the University of New South Wales, and an executive fellow of the Haas School of Business (UC Berkeley). He achieved this high level of success by leaving his signature on brands and products everyone knows.

Kawasaki’s early business career – which spawned his entrepreneurship ventures – began at Apple where he was the chief evangelist.  After leaving Apple to lead other tech start-ups, he later returned to the company to rejuvenate the Macintosh culture.

In addition, he’s been a special advisor to the CEO of the Motorola division of Google, and in 2015, Kawasaki was appointed to the board of trustees of the Wikimedia Foundation. Throughout his business ventures, he’s maintained his writing, speaking, and consulting practice. He holds a BA from Stanford University, an MBA from UCLA, as well as an honorary doctorate from Babson College.

Kawasaki’s keynote to STAFDA members will be based on one of his books, Enchantment. The goal of enchantment is not merely to get what you want, but to bring about a voluntary, enduring, and delightful change in other people. By enlisting their own goals and desires, by being likeable and trustworthy, STAFDA members will learn how to frame a cause others can embrace by changing hearts, minds, and actions. It’s about transforming situations and relationships. Changing skeptics and cynics into believers, and the undecided into the loyal.

In today’s hyper-competitive STAFDA channel where relationships remain the key to success, Kawasaki’s advice is about action and not talk. Plus, he likes tools.

STAFDA’s 44th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Anaheim is for members only. Registration materials will be mailed to all members in late June; online registration opens on Monday, June 29, at 8:00 a.m. (Central) from the members-only section of www.stafda.org.

For more information on the STAFDA Convention & Trade Show or membership, please contact Catherine Usher, cusher@stafda.org, 262/784-4774 or 800/352-2981.

More in Associations
5f4f823abb7d45fba96e9005f3d88829
Registration Opens for GAWDA's SMC
Held in Austin, TX, the Gases and Welding Distributors Association's (GAWDA) annual Spring Conference features a trade show and 12 engaging educational sessions.
Jan 10th, 2020
Ad Logoa
AD Eyes Merger, New Safety Division
AD and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a spring 2020 merger would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.
Dec 19th, 2019
Stafda Logo
STAFDA Announces New Officers at 2019 Convention
Greg Hughes has taken the reigns as STAFDA President as of Nov. 10, while the group also has a new VP and four new directors.
Nov 25th, 2019
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Apex Tool Groupasdf
Hand & Power Tool Maker Apex Tool Group Joins Buying Group IBC
Apex Tool Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of professional hand and power tools for use in a variety of markets.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Isa Logoa
ISA Names Vice President of Strategic Initiatives
Brendan Breen will help build strategies, facilitate planning sessions and drive change activities to enhance ISA’s value and competitiveness for its members.
Nov 18th, 2019
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT WORK Force Raises Almost $280K in 2019 Contributions
The PTDA Foundation initiative provides recruitment and retention tools and resources to power transmission/motion control companies.
Nov 15th, 2019
STAFDA President Sean Baird delivers a &apos;state-of-the-industry&apos; report during the convention&apos;s General Session on Nov. 11 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, TN.
Mike’s Blog: STAFDA 2019 Convention Shows Industry Strength
ID Editor Mike Hockett recaps the stats behind STAFDA's 43rd annual convention & trade show, held Nov. 10-12 in Nashville, TN.
Nov 14th, 2019
Wis Ea
Wiborg Becomes 1st Man to Join W.I.S.E. Advisory Council
Stellar Industrial Supply CEO John Wiborg is the first male on ISA's Women Industrial Supply Executives Advisory Council in W.I.S.E.'s 12-year history.
Nov 13th, 2019
Isa Blog Post Header
PipelineDeals Sponsors Industrial Supply Association's IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference
Independent manufacturing representatives to utilize sales pipeline enablement tools to gain industry certification.
Nov 7th, 2019
Page 9 Top
AD Member Sales Grow 13% to $35 Billion in First 9 Months of 2019
Nov 1st, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Left View Walter Finaa
Walter Surface Technologies Joins IBC
Walter — one of the world's largest suppliers of metalworking products and solutions — has joined buying group IBC's network of independent distributors.
Oct 29th, 2019