Grainger Names New Human Resources Exec

Grainger announced Friday that Melanie Tinto has joined the company as its senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Tinto formerly served as chief human resources officer of financial technology firm WEX. She will join Grainger's "Leadership Team," and oversee talent management, succession planning, compensation and other HR strategy and operations functions.

She will relocate from Maine to the Chicago area later this year.



"Melanie's appointment underscores our commitment to having a culture where every team member has the opportunity to learn, develop and achieve success," Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson said in a statement.