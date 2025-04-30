IWDC Adds New VP, General Manager

The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative announced Wednesday that Chris Stout had joined the coop as its vice president and general manager.

Stout, who previously held positions at Purity Cylinder Gases and Praxair, will lead the group’s sales and vendor management team — including the Weldmark brand, IWDC distribution centers, partner brands and members’ patronage dividends.

He will relocate to the Indianapolis area “eventually,” the IWDC said.