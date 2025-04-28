The Whittemore Co. Names New Rep for Upper Midwest

Manufacturers' representative The Whittemore Co. announced that it has added Tim Laitinen as a new territory representative covering Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and "select accounts" in far northern Wisconsin.

Whittemore officials said that Laitinen has over 30 years of experience in machining and manufacturing, including tool and cutter grinding, CNC programming and manufacturing engineering.

Whittemore's partners in the region include Brinkmann Pumps, CFT Systems, Pratt Burnerd America, Riten Industries, Royal Workholding, Speedgrip Chuck Company, Steiner Technologies and Tool-Flo Manufacturing.

“Tim’s deep understanding of CNC precision machining and his passion for problem-solving make him a great fit for our team and the customers we serve,” said Whittemore President Dave Zaval. “We’re excited to have someone with his broad level of experience and commitment to service join us.”