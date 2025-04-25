MiddleGround Capital Names New Head of Investor Relations

Private equity firm MiddleGround Capital announced that Jordan Gabbert has been promoted to head the company’s investor relations.

Gabbert, who joined the firm in 2020 and shifted to investor relations in 2023, will oversee MiddleGround’s investor engagement and outreach, including fundraising and communications. She will report to MiddleGround founding and managing partner John Stewart.

“Since joining MiddleGround four years ago, Jordan has continually impressed our team and our limited partners with her deep knowledge of this industry and the needs of institutional investors,” Stewart said. “This promotion reflects the great work and service she has provided, and we are excited to empower her to build on this momentum so that we continue meeting the needs of current and prospective investors.”

MiddleGround invests primarily in middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies.