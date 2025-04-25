F.W. Webb Names New IT, HVAC Leaders

F.W. Webb last month added a new IT executive and promoted a pair of directors for its HVAC operations.

Ryan Heusinkveld, the company’s new vice president of information technology, was previously the chief executive at digital commerce and marketing agency Smith Commerce. He will lead F.W. Webb’s technology infrastructure management and development to support “the company’s growth across the Northeast.”

Heusinkveld succeeds Michael Michaud, who retired after more than 15 years leading Webb’s IT operations and four decades with the company overall.

In a separate announcement, Webb promoted Pat Casey, general manager of its Woburn, Massachusetts, branch, to the newly created position of director of business advancement for HVAC, while Warren Bean, formerly an outside sales rep, regional HVAC specialist and Samsung specification rep, is now director of commercial HVAC sales.

"While expanding our manufacturer partnerships and market presence, we've recognized the need for skilled and experienced leaders to support and accelerate our HVAC initiatives," F.W. Webb COO Bob Mucciarone said in a statement. "Patrick and Warren possess the leadership skills, industry knowledge, and work ethic necessary to support the needs of our customers in this vital sector.”