Lawless Group Names Former Fastenal Official as Top Sales Exec

Rodney Hill joined the company’s Dallas office last year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 11, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a

The Lawless Group has named a former Fastenal official as its new chief sales officer, the company announced Wednesday.

Rodney Hill assumed his new role effective at the beginning of April; he joined Lawless as a senior vice president for business development last fall in the company’s Dallas office.

“Rodney has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead with vision and purpose. His experience and dedication make him uniquely qualified to guide our sales efforts as we continue to grow and evolve as a company,” Executive Chairman Richard Lawless said in the announcement.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and continue contributing to the Lawless Group’s growth,” Hill said. “I look forward to building on our strong partnerships and driving innovative strategies that align with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers.”

