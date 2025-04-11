Lawless Group Names Former Fastenal Official as Top Sales Exec

The Lawless Group has named a former Fastenal official as its new chief sales officer, the company announced Wednesday.

Rodney Hill assumed his new role effective at the beginning of April; he joined Lawless as a senior vice president for business development last fall in the company’s Dallas office.

“Rodney has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead with vision and purpose. His experience and dedication make him uniquely qualified to guide our sales efforts as we continue to grow and evolve as a company,” Executive Chairman Richard Lawless said in the announcement.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and continue contributing to the Lawless Group’s growth,” Hill said. “I look forward to building on our strong partnerships and driving innovative strategies that align with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers.”