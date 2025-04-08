TIPCO Joins Data Center Cooling Segment

The company added a new product manager focused on the data center market.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 8, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577 67d9c3c27e9ea

TIPCO Technologies announced that it has hired a new emerging market product line manager focused on data cooling — marking its entry into the data center cooling segment.

Joe Gilliland joined the company on March 31 after more than six years in fluid conveyance solutions for semiconductor and data center applications in both domestically and in international markets.

TIPCO Co-CEO Rob Lyons said in a statement that Gilliland would lead the company’s growing commitment to “the rapidly evolving data center space.” The hose distributor highlighted the critical role of industrial hose in liquid cooling applications in data centers.

“Backed by a strong commercial team, we’re ready to fully embrace the ‘technology in our name’ — delivering innovative fluid conveyance solutions that power data infrastructure across North America,” Lyons said.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to be a part of ‘One TIPCO,’” Gilliland said. “I enjoy the excitement and challenge of working with these types of technologies and am looking forward to contributing to the team."

