PHP Distribution Names New President

Indiana wholesale tool, equipment and supply distributor PHP Distribution said Wednesday that it has named a new president and debuted a new company logo.

Marc Smith, a 26-year veteran of the company, succeeds John Walsh, who led the PHP for nearly three decades and will remain its chairman.

The company added that said its "refreshed" logo reflects an expanding product lineup and its commitment to its customers.

"Evolving from our roots in portable heaters and parts, we now offer a diverse range of products from top vendors, ensuring our customers have the inventory they need at competitive prices," the company said in a statement.