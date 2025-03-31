GME CEO Elected to AD Industrial & Safety Board

GME CEO Caleb Messer was recently elected to the board of AD's Industrial & Safety-U.S. division, the buying group announced Friday.

GME, a Missouri-based distributor of fall protection, safety products, tools and other industrial supplies, joined AD in 2014 and has won multiple "Best Workplace" and conversation awards, along with an AD "Member of the Year" award.

Messer currently serves as both an AD Product Committee member and an AD Executive Network facilitator, Jessica Yurgaitis, the divisional board chair and the CEO of Industrial Supply Company, said in the announcement.

"Caleb demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the industry which sets a high standard for others to follow," Yurgaitis said. "He exhibits a clear strategic vision, effectively conveying his vision and inspiring his team to achieve collective goals."