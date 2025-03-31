GME CEO Elected to AD Industrial & Safety Board

GME has won multiple AD awards since joining the buying group in 2014.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 31, 2025
Welcome New Isd Board Member (920 X 537 Px) (1)
AD

GME CEO Caleb Messer was recently elected to the board of AD's Industrial & Safety-U.S. division, the buying group announced Friday.

GME, a Missouri-based distributor of fall protection, safety products, tools and other industrial supplies, joined AD in 2014 and has won multiple "Best Workplace" and conversation awards, along with an AD "Member of the Year" award.

Messer currently serves as both an AD Product Committee member and an AD Executive Network facilitator, Jessica Yurgaitis, the divisional board chair and the CEO of Industrial Supply Company, said in the announcement.

"Caleb demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the industry which sets a high standard for others to follow," Yurgaitis said. "He exhibits a clear strategic vision, effectively conveying his vision and inspiring his team to achieve collective goals."

Latest in Staffing Changes
Welcome New Isd Board Member (920 X 537 Px) (1)
GME CEO Elected to AD Industrial & Safety Board
March 31, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 17 At 3 10 06 Pm 67d8818a97e7a
Border States Construction Exec Announces Retirement
March 31, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 (1)
Sonepar Tabs Viking Electric President for ‘Business Transformation’ Role
March 21, 2025
Exotic Automation & Supply headquarters, New Hudson, Mich.
Exotic Automation & Supply Names New Executives
March 7, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 03 17 At 3 10 06 Pm 67d8818a97e7a
Staffing Changes
Border States Construction Exec Announces Retirement
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 (1)
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Tabs Viking Electric President for ‘Business Transformation’ Role
Exotic Automation & Supply headquarters, New Hudson, Mich.
Staffing Changes
Exotic Automation & Supply Names New Executives
Pxl 20240416 212025811 66902c0e776a7
Staffing Changes
Vallen Names New CFO
More in Staffing Changes
Screenshot 2025 03 17 At 3 10 06 Pm 67d8818a97e7a
Staffing Changes
Border States Construction Exec Announces Retirement
Matt Eddleman joined the company 20 years ago and spent more than 30 in electrical distribution.
March 31, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 (1)
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Tabs Viking Electric President for ‘Business Transformation’ Role
She will continue to lead Viking until a successor is announced.
March 21, 2025
Exotic Automation & Supply headquarters, New Hudson, Mich.
Staffing Changes
Exotic Automation & Supply Names New Executives
The Michigan company is one of Parker Hannifin's largest U.S. distributors.
March 7, 2025
Pxl 20240416 212025811 66902c0e776a7
Staffing Changes
Vallen Names New CFO
Sonia Timmons previously served as senior vice president of finance.
March 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 2 05 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
Streamlight Promotes Chief Revenue Officer to President
Raymond Sharrah will remain CEO.
February 27, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 26 At 3 26 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
Former Crescent Electric CEO to Lead Electrical Supplier’s Sales Operation
Scott Teerlinck will become president of commercial operations at Atkore.
February 26, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 21 At 12 49 28 Pm
Staffing Changes
Starrett Names New Chief Executive
The tool supplier also appointed a new COO and chief revenue officer.
February 21, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial Names Former Optimas, HD Supply Executive as New CEO
Anesa Chaibi most recently served as chief transformation officer at private equity firm Coalesce.
February 10, 2025
Echelon Supply and Service branch, Pasadena, Texas.
Staffing Changes
Echelon Supply Names New President
The industrial and hydraulic hose distributor promoted its chief financial officer.
January 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 23 At 1 58 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
ISM Announces Retirement of Manufacturing PMI Panel Chairman Fiore
Jeffrey Wincel will take over the monthly Manufacturing ISM Report on Business in March.
January 23, 2025
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Staffing Changes
Stellar Industrial Supply Names Tom Gale to its Board
The company said Gale would bring "unique 'inside baseball' industry insight."
January 22, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 10 At 12 28 33 Pm 67816ec1e87e0
Staffing Changes
Viking Electric Adds Twin Cities Contractor Sales Manager
Gregg Miller will lead the Sonepar company's sales strategy across the metro area.
January 17, 2025
4 96 Image 1
Staffing Changes
Auveco Appoints Former Summit Electric CEO as Chief Executive
Ed Gerber led Summit through its sale to Sonepar and served as president of the Industrial Supply Association.
January 15, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Infrastructure President
Faisal Hamadi, currently the company's VP of value creation systems, will succeed Franklin Cardenas.
January 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 14 2 18 40 Pm
Staffing Changes
Standard Electric Supply Names New Sales, Supplier VPs
The company also promoted new finance, warehouse and HR executives.
January 14, 2025