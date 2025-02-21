Starrett Names New Chief Executive

The tool supplier also appointed a new COO and chief revenue officer.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 21, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 21 At 12 49 28 Pm
L.S. Starrett Co.

Tool supplier L.S. Starrett on Friday announced the appointment of four new executives, including a new CEO.

Roger Amrol, formerly the North American president of Robert Bosch Tool, is succeeding Douglas Starrett as president and CEO. Amrol previously led Bosch’s Skil brand and its accessories business in North America, and, prior to that, served as a vice president at Techtronics Industries.

The company also named former Group DEKKO, Caterpillar and Navistar executive Barry Laughlin as chief operating officer, while former Starrett sales and marketing official Jon-Michael Raymond returns as chief revenue officer after tenures at FyterTech Nonwovens and Mahr. Allen Look, formerly of FBG and Hayward Holdings, was named the company’s global chief information officer.

The new company officials will be based in Starrett’s Athol, Massachusetts, headquarters.

Douglas Starrett spent 48 years at the tool company named for and founded by his great-great-grandfather. Starrett was acquired and taken private by private equity firm MiddleGround Capital last year.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f
Global Industrial Names Former Optimas, HD Supply Executive as New CEO
February 10, 2025
Echelon Supply and Service branch, Pasadena, Texas.
Echelon Supply Names New President
January 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 23 At 1 58 06 Pm
ISM Announces Retirement of Manufacturing PMI Panel Chairman Fiore
January 23, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial Names Former Optimas, HD Supply Executive as New CEO
Echelon Supply and Service branch, Pasadena, Texas.
Staffing Changes
Echelon Supply Names New President
Screenshot 2025 01 23 At 1 58 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
ISM Announces Retirement of Manufacturing PMI Panel Chairman Fiore
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
February 19, 2025
Echelon Supply and Service branch, Pasadena, Texas.
Staffing Changes
Echelon Supply Names New President
The industrial and hydraulic hose distributor promoted its chief financial officer.
January 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 23 At 1 58 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
ISM Announces Retirement of Manufacturing PMI Panel Chairman Fiore
Jeffrey Wincel will take over the monthly Manufacturing ISM Report on Business in March.
January 23, 2025
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Staffing Changes
Stellar Industrial Supply Names Tom Gale to its Board
The company said Gale would bring "unique 'inside baseball' industry insight."
January 22, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 10 At 12 28 33 Pm 67816ec1e87e0
Staffing Changes
Viking Electric Adds Twin Cities Contractor Sales Manager
Gregg Miller will lead the Sonepar company's sales strategy across the metro area.
January 17, 2025
4 96 Image 1
Staffing Changes
Auveco Appoints Former Summit Electric CEO as Chief Executive
Ed Gerber led Summit through its sale to Sonepar and served as president of the Industrial Supply Association.
January 15, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Infrastructure President
Faisal Hamadi, currently the company's VP of value creation systems, will succeed Franklin Cardenas.
January 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 14 2 18 40 Pm
Staffing Changes
Standard Electric Supply Names New Sales, Supplier VPs
The company also promoted new finance, warehouse and HR executives.
January 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 2 32 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
Shingle & Gibb Automation Names New President
Larry Ferracci currently serves as the company's chief operating officer.
January 13, 2025
Kennedy
Staffing Changes
The Kennedy Company Names New CEO
Tom Cacciola is the first chief executive from outside the company's founding family.
January 10, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 09 At 2 40 37 Pm
Staffing Changes
RS Names New Pricing, Procurement VP
Abhishek Singh joins RS from McKinsey & Co.
January 9, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Staffing Changes
Fastenal’s CFO to Leave the Company
Holden Lewis will depart after nearly nine years with the Minnesota distributor.
January 7, 2025
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Great Lakes General Manager
Anthony DeSalvo was promoted after managing a nearly $60 million sales region.
January 7, 2025
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 51 17 Pm 66fd9b1f1bc52
Staffing Changes
ISA Names MSC Metalworking Exec to Board
ISA officials said that she would bring "fresh perspectives" to the group.
January 6, 2025
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a
Staffing Changes
Crawford Appoints Vice President of Rockwell Automation and Services
Ray Archer will succeed Dave Leonhard, who is retiring after a career of more than 40 years.
December 19, 2024