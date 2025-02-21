Starrett Names New Chief Executive

Tool supplier L.S. Starrett on Friday announced the appointment of four new executives, including a new CEO.

Roger Amrol, formerly the North American president of Robert Bosch Tool, is succeeding Douglas Starrett as president and CEO. Amrol previously led Bosch’s Skil brand and its accessories business in North America, and, prior to that, served as a vice president at Techtronics Industries.

The company also named former Group DEKKO, Caterpillar and Navistar executive Barry Laughlin as chief operating officer, while former Starrett sales and marketing official Jon-Michael Raymond returns as chief revenue officer after tenures at FyterTech Nonwovens and Mahr. Allen Look, formerly of FBG and Hayward Holdings, was named the company’s global chief information officer.

The new company officials will be based in Starrett’s Athol, Massachusetts, headquarters.

Douglas Starrett spent 48 years at the tool company named for and founded by his great-great-grandfather. Starrett was acquired and taken private by private equity firm MiddleGround Capital last year.