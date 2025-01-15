Auveco Appoints Former Summit Electric CEO as Chief Executive

Ed Gerber led Summit through its sale to Sonepar and served as president of the Industrial Supply Association.

GHK Capital Partners LP
Jan 15, 2025
4 96 Image 1
Auveco

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Auveco, a leading master distributor of automotive and industrial fasteners, announced Monday that Ed Gerber has been appointed as its new CEO effective Jan. 6.

Auveco is a portfolio company of GHK Capital Partners LP, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Gerber is an experienced leader with an extensive background in the industrial distribution space, most recently serving as the president and CEO of Summit Electric Supply, where he led the business through a successful sale to Sonepar in 2024.

Prior to Summit, Gerber served as president and CEO of the Industrial Supply Association, where he re-energized engagement and participation by the entire industrial MROP industry, including manufacturers, distributors and independent manufacturer representative companies around the world.

Earlier in his career, Gerber served as executive vice president of sales & marketing at Industrial Distribution Group — now known as Vallen — and was part of the leadership team that sold that company to Sonepar in 2014.

"I am thrilled to join Auveco and take part in leading the company through its next phase of accelerated growth," said Gerber. "With its strong market presence, unique value proposition and dedicated team, Auveco stands out as an exceptional business, and I look forward to partnering with our customers to drive future success.”

Gil Klemann, managing partner of GHK and chair of Auveco's board of directors, added, "Ed is a proven leader with an extensive history of driving profitable growth across various industrial distribution business models. We are excited to partner with Ed to build upon the company's strong historical performance and leading market position. Together, we aim to accelerate the commercial organization, expand customer engagement, and selectively pursue accretive M&A to further enhance Auveco's position as a leader in the automotive and industrial fastener market.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 15, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6
Kennametal Names New Infrastructure President
January 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 14 2 18 40 Pm
Standard Electric Supply Names New Sales, Supplier VPs
January 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 2 32 44 Pm
Shingle & Gibb Automation Names New President
January 13, 2025
Related Stories
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Infrastructure President
Screenshot 2025 01 14 2 18 40 Pm
Staffing Changes
Standard Electric Supply Names New Sales, Supplier VPs
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 2 32 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
Shingle & Gibb Automation Names New President
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 14 2 18 40 Pm
Staffing Changes
Standard Electric Supply Names New Sales, Supplier VPs
The company also promoted new finance, warehouse and HR executives.
January 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 2 32 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
Shingle & Gibb Automation Names New President
Larry Ferracci currently serves as the company's chief operating officer.
January 13, 2025
Kennedy
Staffing Changes
The Kennedy Company Names New CEO
Tom Cacciola is the first chief executive from outside the company's founding family.
January 10, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 09 At 2 40 37 Pm
Staffing Changes
RS Names New Pricing, Procurement VP
Abhishek Singh joins RS from McKinsey & Co.
January 9, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Staffing Changes
Fastenal’s CFO to Leave the Company
Holden Lewis will depart after nearly nine years with the Minnesota distributor.
January 7, 2025
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Great Lakes General Manager
Anthony DeSalvo was promoted after managing a nearly $60 million sales region.
January 7, 2025
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 51 17 Pm 66fd9b1f1bc52
Staffing Changes
ISA Names MSC Metalworking Exec to Board
ISA officials said that she would bring "fresh perspectives" to the group.
January 6, 2025
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a
Staffing Changes
Crawford Appoints Vice President of Rockwell Automation and Services
Ray Archer will succeed Dave Leonhard, who is retiring after a career of more than 40 years.
December 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73 674f4690bea9b
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Manufacturing Group Leader
Jay Costa succeeds Todd Sanzone, who will depart the company early next year.
December 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Names New Executive VPs
Cliff Shimer was promoted to executive vice president of business transformation.
December 18, 2024
Summit Electric Supply Gonzales Service Center, Gonzales, La.
Staffing Changes
Summit Electric Supply Announces New President
Dwayne Roberts currently serves as the Sonepar subsidiary's vice president of operations.
December 16, 2024
Mayer branch, Sylacauga, Ala.
Staffing Changes
Rexel Subsidiary Mayer Names New President
Pat Daley joins the company from Schneider Electric.
December 16, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 13 At 1 41 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
Bearing Headquarters Executive Announces Retirement
BHQ Executive Vice President Jim Scardina is departing after more than 56 years.
December 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Lake Michigan Sales Managers
The acquisition of Alro Industrial Supply significantly bolstered BlackHawk’s presence in the Lake Michigan region.
December 3, 2024