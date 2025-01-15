Auveco Appoints Former Summit Electric CEO as Chief Executive

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Auveco, a leading master distributor of automotive and industrial fasteners, announced Monday that Ed Gerber has been appointed as its new CEO effective Jan. 6.

Auveco is a portfolio company of GHK Capital Partners LP, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Gerber is an experienced leader with an extensive background in the industrial distribution space, most recently serving as the president and CEO of Summit Electric Supply, where he led the business through a successful sale to Sonepar in 2024.

Prior to Summit, Gerber served as president and CEO of the Industrial Supply Association, where he re-energized engagement and participation by the entire industrial MROP industry, including manufacturers, distributors and independent manufacturer representative companies around the world.

Earlier in his career, Gerber served as executive vice president of sales & marketing at Industrial Distribution Group — now known as Vallen — and was part of the leadership team that sold that company to Sonepar in 2014.

"I am thrilled to join Auveco and take part in leading the company through its next phase of accelerated growth," said Gerber. "With its strong market presence, unique value proposition and dedicated team, Auveco stands out as an exceptional business, and I look forward to partnering with our customers to drive future success.”

Gil Klemann, managing partner of GHK and chair of Auveco's board of directors, added, "Ed is a proven leader with an extensive history of driving profitable growth across various industrial distribution business models. We are excited to partner with Ed to build upon the company's strong historical performance and leading market position. Together, we aim to accelerate the commercial organization, expand customer engagement, and selectively pursue accretive M&A to further enhance Auveco's position as a leader in the automotive and industrial fastener market.”