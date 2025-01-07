Fastenal’s CFO to Leave the Company

Fastenal’s top finance executive is set leave the fastener and industrial product distributor after nearly nine years, according to a recent company filing.

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Holden Lewis notified Fastenal officials that he will resign effective April 16, the company wrote in a recent 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The disclosure, first reported by Investing.com, indicated that the move was not attributed to any “disagreement” over company policy or operations, and that Lewis would continue in his position in the coming weeks while assisting with the transition to a replacement.

Fastenal — no. 4 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 — has not commented further on the move.

Lewis has served as Fastenal’s CFO since 2016, including as senior executive vice president since late 2022. He was previously a senior equity analyst for investment banks covering the industrial sector.