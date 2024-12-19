Crawford Appoints Vice President of Rockwell Automation and Services

HOUSTON — Crawford, a Sonepar company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Ray Archer as vice president of Rockwell Automation and Services.

Archer will succeed Dave Leonhard, who is retiring at the end of the year after 41 years of dedicated service in the industry.

In his new role, Archer will spearhead strategic growth initiatives for Rockwell Automation distribution across Crawford's territories, including Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

“Ray’s wealth of expertise and leadership experience is a perfect fit for our vision of this role,” said Richard Landry, vice president of Industrial. “His industry knowledge and results-driven approach align seamlessly with our vision for the future. We’re confident his contributions will drive growth and deepen our Rockwell partnership, creating greater value for Crawford and Sonepar.”

Archer brings 34 years of extensive experience in industrial automation sales and operations to Crawford. He most recently held several leadership roles at Rockwell Automation, each with progressively greater responsibilities and measurable sales success. Beginning his career as a sales engineer, Archer advanced to director of commercial operations for the Americas, where he was chief of staff to the Americas president.



