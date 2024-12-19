BlackHawk Industrial Names New Manufacturing Group General Manager

Jay Costa succeeds Todd Sanzone, who will depart the company early next year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Dec 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73 674f4690bea9b

BlackHawk Industrial on Thursday announced that it has promoted Jay Costa to the position of general manager for the company's manufacturing group.

Costa succeeds Todd Sanzone, who will leave the company to pursue other ventures in early 2025.

BlackHawk officials said that Costa would bring extensive technical and operational expertise to the role, as well as a deep knowledge of both BlackHawk's systems and its customer base.

“Jay’s deep technical expertise and operational insight make him the ideal choice to lead our manufacturing group’s next chapter,” said John Mark, BlackHawk’s president and CEO. “His proven ability to integrate teams, drive efficiency, and understand customer needs will build the momentum to propel BlackHawk forward.”

"I’m honored to lead the manufacturing group and drive it’s growth," said Costa. "I look forward to enhancing our sales execution, expanding our market presence, and empowering our team to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

