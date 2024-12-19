BlackHawk Industrial Names New Manufacturing Group General Manager

BlackHawk Industrial on Thursday announced that it has promoted Jay Costa to the position of general manager for the company's manufacturing group.

Costa succeeds Todd Sanzone, who will leave the company to pursue other ventures in early 2025.

BlackHawk officials said that Costa would bring extensive technical and operational expertise to the role, as well as a deep knowledge of both BlackHawk's systems and its customer base.

“Jay’s deep technical expertise and operational insight make him the ideal choice to lead our manufacturing group’s next chapter,” said John Mark, BlackHawk’s president and CEO. “His proven ability to integrate teams, drive efficiency, and understand customer needs will build the momentum to propel BlackHawk forward.”

"I’m honored to lead the manufacturing group and drive it’s growth," said Costa. "I look forward to enhancing our sales execution, expanding our market presence, and empowering our team to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”