Kodiak Building Partners Names New Executive VPs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners on Tuesday the promotions of Cliff Shimer to executive vice president of business transformation and Mark Garboski to EVP of the Southeast region.

These appointments reflect Kodiak’s commitment to cultivating leadership and driving sustainable growth as a leader in the building materials industry.

As EVP of business transformation, Shimer will step into the newly created role to advance Kodiak’s core operations. He will oversee information technology, human resources, continuous improvement, marketing and national accounts, integrating these critical business functions to align with Kodiak’s strategic priorities. At American Builders Supply (ABS), one of Kodiak’s 45 companies, Shimer’s leadership optimized processes, elevated operational performance across 11 Southeast locations and strengthened supplier and customer relationships. In his new role, Shimer will expand these efforts across the Kodiak network, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to partners and communities.

Garboski, promoted to EVP of the Southeast region, will oversee operations of ABS, Carpenter Contractors of America Southeast, Keys Lumber, and Sunrise Builders Supply. With decades of experience in the building materials industry, Garboski has played a key role in Kodiak’s strategic growth, unifying diverse operations and identifying new opportunities for expansion through his leadership as chief operating officer and strategic advisor. Garboski’s ability to align local strengths with national goals ensures Kodiak’s businesses in the Southeast remain leaders in their markets, driving success at both regional and local levels.

“These promotions mark an exciting chapter in Kodiak’s evolution,” said Steve Swinney, CEO of Kodiak Building Partners. “Cliff’s relentless focus on innovation and operational excellence has transformed how we approach continuous improvement, making us stronger as an organization. Mark’s ability to cultivate local success while steering regional growth has been a cornerstone of Kodiak’s strategy. Their combined leadership will shape the next phase of our growth, keeping us competitive, adaptable and deeply connected to the communities we serve.”