Starrett Doubles its U.S. Sawing Products Specialist Staff

ATHOL, Mass. — The L.S. Starrett Co., a leading global manufacturer of saw blades, precision hand tools and gages, power tool accessories and more, has expanded its Sawing Products Specialists team in the U.S. two-fold, broadening and strengthening its territory sawing application support.

Starrett welcomes Jack Heinz, Keith Wilson, Greg Dettorre and Doug Warden to its organization.

“We are excited that Jack, Keith, Greg and Doug have joined our team, significantly expanding our sawing application support across the U.S.,” said Mr. Michael Connor, Starrett sales and marketing director, North America, industrial products.

Starrett sawing products specialists provide in-depth technical expertise via on-site saw tests, where they identify key indicators to optimize cutting performance and lower costs. Adding even greater value, the range of support and guidance also includes saw machine tuning, saw blade and machine preventative maintenance reviews, and operator training.

The new Starrett sawing products specialists include: