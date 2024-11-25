Starrett Doubles its U.S. Sawing Products Specialist Staff

ATHOL, Mass. — The L.S. Starrett Co., a leading global manufacturer of saw blades, precision hand tools and gages, power tool accessories and more, has expanded its Sawing Products Specialists team in the U.S. two-fold, broadening and strengthening its territory sawing application support.
Starrett welcomes Jack Heinz, Keith Wilson, Greg Dettorre and Doug Warden to its organization.
“We are excited that Jack, Keith, Greg and Doug have joined our team, significantly expanding our sawing application support across the U.S.,” said Mr. Michael Connor, Starrett sales and marketing director, North America, industrial products.
Starrett sawing products specialists provide in-depth technical expertise via on-site saw tests, where they identify key indicators to optimize cutting performance and lower costs. Adding even greater value, the range of support and guidance also includes saw machine tuning, saw blade and machine preventative maintenance reviews, and operator training.
The new Starrett sawing products specialists include:
- Jack Heinz is covering the Midwest U.S. territory, including Illinois, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Montana. He brings over 12 years of experience in technical and mechanical sales including management and product specialist roles where he supported both distributors and end-users. Most recently, Heinz was territory manager for Waddell Power (Peoria, Ill.).
- Keith Wilson is covering the Gulf U.S. territory, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Wilson has over 25 years of experience in account and sales territory management spanning several industries including machine tools, and industrial and cutting tools for the oil and gas industry. He has also held purchasing and inside sales roles for machining, fabrication and tooling companies. Most recently, Wilson was regional sales account manager for Makino Single Source Technologies (Houston), and prior to that, he held the same position at Machine Tools Supply (Houston).
- Greg Dettorre is covering California and Nevada. He brings over 10 years of experience in the manufacturing sector, including eight years in sales engineering and sales roles. Most recently, Dettorre was the product manager at RXL (Moorpark, Calif.), where he was responsible for the sales, design, production and installation of large-scale metal products for telecommunications applications. He holds a bachelor of science degree in communications/marketing from California Lutheran University.
- Doug Warden is covering the Southeast U.S. territory, including Virginia, Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Warden has approximately 10 years of operations management experience as regional director of operations, where he managed large operational budgets and streamlined processes. He also brings strong leadership and interpersonal skills to his new role at Starrett. Warden holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration/management from DeVry University.