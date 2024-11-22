Sonepar Appoints SVP of Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Friday that Heather Naida has been appointed senior vice president, sales, marketing and customer experience at Sonepar USA, responsible for driving the organization’s national sales strategy to accelerate organic growth and customer service initiatives.

“Heather brings a wealth of expertise and proven track record. Working with our expert teams to continue to grow the business on a national level, Heather will enable Sonepar to continue to provide the best customer experience in the industry,” said Rob Taylor, president, Sonepar Americas.

In this newly created position, Naida will serve an important multi-faceted and strategic role, promoting adoption of the many services and solutions and digital tools Sonepar offers, as well as enabling Sonepar teams to continue to grow the business in areas such as national accounts, industrial, lighting and solar/EV.

Naida comes to Sonepar with over 20 years of experience in commercial sales. Most recently, she served as vice president and general manager at Fluke Corporation. Prior to Fluke, Heather optimized sales operations at Johnson Controls and led the organization through a digital transformation. Heather holds a B.S.E. in Industrial and Operations Engineering and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

“We are excited to welcome Heather to Sonepar and look forward to accelerating our organic growth while providing a superior experience and service to our customers,” said Taylor. “Heather’s expertise and focus on customer service and insights, combined with the talented teams already in place, will enable Sonepar to continue to provide the best customer experience in the industry.”