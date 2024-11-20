BlackHawk Industrial Names Northeast Region General Manager

TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Marco Morgado as general manager of the Northeast region.

The appointment underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging top-tier talent to drive growth and deliver exceptional customer service in this key manufacturing region.

Morgado brings over 30 years of experience in industrial supply, spanning roles from manufacturing to distribution and distributor-to-end-user operations. His extensive background includes supporting cutting tools, fasteners and MRO supplies, and he excels as a supply chain sales leader known for fostering high-performing teams. With a deep understanding of industrial distribution and a passion for collaboration, he is uniquely positioned to lead the Northeast team to unprecedented success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marco to our team,” said Trent Moss, vice president of sales – East. “His exceptional leadership and detailed knowledge of all facets of industrial distribution will immediately benefit our customers and teammates. Marco’s proven ability to inspire teams will help us grow market share in one of the top manufacturing areas of the country.”

Morgado’s distinguished career includes nearly five years at Pilot Precision Products, where he successfully led global sales operations, team development, and business strategies. At Pilot Precision, he spearheaded initiatives that positioned the company’s high-performance tools at the forefront of the market, leveraging his expertise in industrial distribution and cross-functional collaboration to achieve sustained growth.

“I am honored to join the BlackHawk Industrial team and lead the Northeast Region,” said Morgado. “My career has been built on a foundation of collaboration and service, and I am excited to bring that focus to this new role. Together with our talented team, we will strengthen our market position and deliver outstanding value to our customers.”

As general manager, Morgado will oversee all aspects of operations, including sales, customer service, and team development across the Northeast branches. He will focus on optimizing customer-facing processes, driving organic growth, and aligning the team’s efforts with Blackhawk’s strategic initiatives to expand profits and operational excellence.

Fluent in Portuguese and English, Morgado brings a multicultural perspective to his leadership. Outside of work, he enjoys connecting with others and is deeply involved in volunteer efforts, both locally and in Haiti.