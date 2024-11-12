ISA Names New Director of Education

Ashley Wade will spearhead ISA’s commitment to high-quality education and training resources.

Industrial Supply Association
Nov 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 12 At 12 47 13 Pm

The Industrial Supply Association on Monday announced the appointment of Ashley Wade as director of education.

Wade joins ISA with over 14 years of experience in the education field, including eight years developing educational programs tailored to the needs of associations. With her deep understanding of the trade association landscape, Wade brings a strategic vision for ISA’s education initiatives that will empower members, advance industry standards, and support workforce development.

In this new role, Wade will spearhead ISA’s commitment to providing high-quality education and training resources. ISA is making significant investments in the future of the industrial supply industry by enhancing the educational value it offers to members. As part of this ongoing commitment, ISA is actively seeking feedback from members on the educational topics that are most relevant to them. ISA members are encouraged to share their insights and ideas by participating in the following survey: Education Needs Survey.

“Ashley’s extensive experience in education for associations aligns perfectly with ISA’s mission to advance industry knowledge and provide meaningful learning opportunities,” said Brendan Breen, CEO of ISA. “We are excited to see how her leadership will elevate our educational offerings and address the unique needs of our members.”

Joyce Lansdale, ISA board chair and vice president of enterprise business development at Vallen, added, “ISA’s commitment to advancing education is stronger than ever. With Ashley on board, we’re focused on delivering high-impact programs that support our members and the future of our industry. Ashley’s expertise and dedication make her the ideal person to lead this charge.”

Wade’s passion for learning and her dedication to helping others succeed are at the core of her educational philosophy.

“Driven by a lifelong passion for learning, I’m dedicated to helping others excel and achieve meaningful career success,” Wade said. “There’s nothing more rewarding than witnessing individuals thrive and make impactful strides in their industries. I’m excited to work with ISA members to design education solutions that meet evolving industry needs.”

ISA members are invited to participate in the survey and share their thoughts on education topics they find most valuable. This feedback will directly inform ISA’s future programming and help shape new initiatives that reflect the real needs of the industrial supply industry.

