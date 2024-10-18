Fastenal Names New Strategy, Communications Executive

Donnalee Papenfuss was promoted after more than 10 years as Fastenal's VP of contract development and support.

Fastenal Co.
Oct 18, 2024
I Stock 1311102192
iStock.com/jetcityimage

WINONA, Minn. — Fastenal Company has promoted Donnalee K. Papenfuss to the position of executive vice president of strategy and communications, effective Nov. 1.

In this newly created role, Papenfuss will lead marketing and drive strategic initiatives in the areas of technology, sales, and environmental, social and governance (ESG). Additionally, she will enhance communication efforts to support these initiatives and ensure alignment with overall business objectives.

Papenfuss has served as Fastenal's vice president of contract development and support from February 2014 to October 2024. In this role, she has led teams responsible for various sales enablement, sales development and sales support functions – from providing tools and resources to help sellers in the field succeed in their roles to developing proposals and facilitating workflows for contract negotiations.

In recent years, her role has expanded to include oversight of Blue, Fastenal's internal chatbot and digital assistant, as well as leadership of Fastenal's ESG community of practice. In the past year, Papenfuss has also facilitated the corporate strategic planning process with company executives.

From July 2006 to February 2014, Papenfuss was Fastenal's director of government and diversity affairs. Papenfuss joined Fastenal in 1999 and, prior to July 2006, served in various roles of increasing responsibility.

"Congratulations to Donnalee, her teams, and everyone who has helped her develop her skill set over the course of her 25-year career at Fastenal," said Fastenal CEO Dan Florness. "We're excited for the vision and leadership she'll bring as we continue to evolve as a technology-focused supply chain partner to our customers."

