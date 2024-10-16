SureWerx Promotes Global Chief Supply Chain Officer

Eric Fouts will continue to lead the company's supply chain, manufacturing and operations functions.

SureWerx
Oct 16, 2024
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2 669145c058ac4
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

CHICAGO — SureWerx, a leading global supplier of personal protective equipment, safety solutions, and tools and equipment, announced that Eric Fouts has been promoted to the role of global chief supply chain officer.

Fouts will continue to lead all aspects of SureWerx’s supply chain, manufacturing and operations functions, and will continue to report to Christian Wiltrout, global chief operating officer.

“Eric has made a lasting impact since he joined SureWerx as vice president of supply chain in July 2023. During his time at the company, he has made significant progress in building a customer-focused supply chain organization by aligning supply and demand, reducing customer lead times, improving customer fill rates, reducing operational inefficiencies and advancing supplier engagement," Wiltrout said. "In addition, Eric has strengthened SureWerx’s internal safety program, which he co-leads with Chief Human Resources Officer Anna-Maria Parente."

“We are thrilled to have a leader with the supply chain depth and knowledge that Eric has brought to SureWerx,” said SureWerx CEO Chris Baby. “With a collaborative, authentic and open leadership style, Eric has strengthened supply chain relationships across SureWerx, with our supplier network and most importantly, with our customers around the globe. We look forward to Eric’s future contributions in his new role.”

“I am excited for this new opportunity at SureWerx,” said Fouts. “Over this past year, I have seen firsthand our company’s commitment to delivering value to customers through solutions that keep workers safe and productive. I am eager to lead a great team to further bolster our supply chain and serve our customers even better.”

