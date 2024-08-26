AFC Adds VP to Newly Established Unit

The company hopes to prepare its new aerospace unit for scalable growth.

Aug 26, 2024
Afc

Cincinnati, OH – [8/26/24] We are excited to announce that Chris Lloyd has joined AFC Industries as the Vice President of Operations for Aerospace, North America. In this key leadership role, Chris will be heading our newly established Aerospace business unit, beginning with Meg Technologies based in Huntington Beach, CA.

Chris brings with him over 26 years of extensive experience in Aerospace leadership, with a strong focus on supply chain, distribution, and business development within both commercial and private aviation sectors. His impressive career has seen him manage distribution centers and operations across four continents, positioning him as a true global leader in the industry.

"I am thrilled to join AFC Industries and lead the new Aerospace business unit," said Lloyd. "This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience and drive scalable
growth within an innovative and forward-thinking organization. I look forward to working with the team to build on AFC's strong foundation and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Chris’s expertise will be instrumental as we prepare the Aerospace unit for scalable growth, aligning with AFC Industries’ commitment to delivering world-class supply chain solutions.

About AFC Industries

AFC Industries provides supply chain management solutions and industrial distribution services to a wide range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and manufacturing. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, AFC Industries partners with clients to optimize their supply chains and deliver cost-effective valued solutions.

