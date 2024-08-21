Graybar Appoints New Sales Executives

The newly promoted VPs will lead the company's industrial and construction sales.

Graybar
Aug 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 21 At 9 17 26 Am
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

ST. LOUIS — Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced Wednesday that Mike Carroll has been named vice president - construction sales, and Michael Tierney has been named vice president - industrial, utility and broadband sales, effective Sept. 1.

Carroll has 29 years with Graybar and currently serves as director, business development. He has extensive experience within Graybar’s field and corporate organizations, where he advanced through roles in sales, branch management, national market management and district sales leadership. Carroll is also actively involved at the national level with several construction industry organizations.

Tierney joined Graybar in 2011 and has more than 35 years of industry experience. He currently serves as vice president - strategic accounts. Prior to his current position, he successfully led Graybar’s electric utility business across the eastern United States and was responsible for the company’s strategic accounts industrial sales team.

“Mike and Michael are both highly respected within Graybar and throughout the industry,” said Ellen S. Rebne, Graybar’s senior vice president - sales. “As they move into their new leadership roles, I am confident that they have the experience, vision and energy to drive sustainable growth. I look forward to working with them as we leverage the power of Graybar to serve our customers and achieve long-term success.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
August 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 663b8bb9ef523 6696d5e3ce996
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Fasteners Executive
August 19, 2024
DSG location in Sioux Falls, S.D.
DSG Adds Chief Supply Chain Officer
August 16, 2024
Generation Succession2 980x735
Holston Gases Names New Company President
August 15, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 663b8bb9ef523 6696d5e3ce996
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Fasteners Executive
DSG location in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Staffing Changes
DSG Adds Chief Supply Chain Officer
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 2 57 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
US LBM Names New Supply Chain Executive
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Staffing Changes
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
August 7, 2024
DSG location in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Staffing Changes
DSG Adds Chief Supply Chain Officer
The company named a former Target executive to the newly created position.
August 16, 2024
Generation Succession2 980x735
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holston Gases Names New Company President
The company has become a third-generation family-owned business.
August 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 2 57 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
US LBM Names New Supply Chain Executive
Jeff Wood previously served as vice president of operations at Wesco International.
August 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
AFC Industries Announces Marketing Executive
Joe Shoemaker will serve as the company's vice president of marketing for North America.
August 14, 2024
Global Industrial Sf 600edce534adf
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial Names New Chief Marketing Officer
Lisa Goldson Armstrong mostly recently led marketing at Resideo Technologies.
August 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 08 At 1 44 30 Pm
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Fastener VMI Manager
The appointment bolsters the company's new Supply Chain Solutions team.
August 8, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names New Strategy Executive
Lauren Baker formerly held marketing and strategy roles at Copeland and Emerson.
August 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 2 15 42 Pm
Staffing Changes
Elevated Industrial Solutions Names New CEO
Romy O’Daniel previously served as senior vice president of sales at Crescent Electric.
July 30, 2024
I Stock 1466574639
Staffing Changes
Emerson Names Appleton Group Sales Exec
Andy Schwegel was appointed to the newly created position of vice president of global sales.
July 25, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names New Vice President of Distribution Operations
The company promoted its business technology director.
July 23, 2024
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Adds Industrial Solutions, Business Development Exec
The company named a longtime Rockwell Automation official to the newly created role.
July 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 663b8bb9ef523
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Announces New Operations Executives
The distributor promoted officials to head its freight, facility and vending efforts.
July 16, 2024
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae 63349b7ccd264 6585c3f99a554
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names New Finance Executives
Brian Jaebker was promoted to chief financial officer.
July 15, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial CEO Litwin Announces Departure
The company's executive chairman will serve as interim CEO.
July 11, 2024