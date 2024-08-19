BlackHawk Industrial Names New Fasteners Executive

TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Monday announced the promotion of Bob Miller to the role of general manager - fasteners.

Miller will take the helm of the fastener division as BlackHawk continues its aggressive expansion efforts. This strategic move underscores BlackHawk's commitment to bolstering its leadership team to drive growth and innovation across the industry.

Since joining BlackHawk in 2020 through the Machine Tool Supply acquisition, Miller has demonstrated exceptional leadership across various divisions. His pivotal role in integrating MTS processes into BlackHawk’s operations set the foundation for his successful tenure on the National Accounts team, where he managed some of the company’s largest integrated customers.

“Bob’s exceptional leadership, combined with his deep understanding of our business and customers, makes him the ideal choice to lead our fasteners division," said John Mark, president and CEO of BlackHawk Industrial. "His track record of driving operational excellence and his strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint. I am confident in Bob’s ability to elevate the Fasteners team and deliver exceptional results.”

Miller's promotion follows his remarkable tenure as the leader of BlackHawk's supply chain services organization, where his expertise in process management, technical customer service, and vendor managed inventory platforms significantly enhanced the company’s operational capabilities. His leadership drove the division to unprecedented levels of success.

“I am honored by this opportunity and the trust placed in me to lead the fasteners team into its next phase of growth,” said Miller. “With the strong foundation we have built, I am ready to take on the challenges ahead and continue driving our division to new heights.”

Miller will assume the role as Keith Shope, the current general manager - fasteners, prepares for retirement after a distinguished career in the industry. Over the next few months, Miller will collaborate closely with Shope to ensure a seamless leadership transition, preserving the division’s legacy of excellence while positioning it for continued success. This transition marks a significant milestone for BlackHawk as it aligns experienced leadership with its ambitious growth strategy.