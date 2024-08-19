BlackHawk Industrial Names New Fasteners Executive

Bob Miller previously led the company's supply chain services organization.

BlackHawk Industrial
Aug 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 663b8bb9ef523 6696d5e3ce996

TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Monday announced the promotion of Bob Miller to the role of general manager - fasteners.

Miller will take the helm of the fastener division as BlackHawk continues its aggressive expansion efforts. This strategic move underscores BlackHawk's commitment to bolstering its leadership team to drive growth and innovation across the industry.

Since joining BlackHawk in 2020 through the Machine Tool Supply acquisition, Miller has demonstrated exceptional leadership across various divisions. His pivotal role in integrating MTS processes into BlackHawk’s operations set the foundation for his successful tenure on the National Accounts team, where he managed some of the company’s largest integrated customers.

“Bob’s exceptional leadership, combined with his deep understanding of our business and customers, makes him the ideal choice to lead our fasteners division," said John Mark, president and CEO of BlackHawk Industrial. "His track record of driving operational excellence and his strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint. I am confident in Bob’s ability to elevate the Fasteners team and deliver exceptional results.”

Miller's promotion follows his remarkable tenure as the leader of BlackHawk's supply chain services organization, where his expertise in process management, technical customer service, and vendor managed inventory platforms significantly enhanced the company’s operational capabilities. His leadership drove the division to unprecedented levels of success.

“I am honored by this opportunity and the trust placed in me to lead the fasteners team into its next phase of growth,” said Miller. “With the strong foundation we have built, I am ready to take on the challenges ahead and continue driving our division to new heights.”

Miller will assume the role as Keith Shope, the current general manager - fasteners, prepares for retirement after a distinguished career in the industry. Over the next few months, Miller will collaborate closely with Shope to ensure a seamless leadership transition, preserving the division’s legacy of excellence while positioning it for continued success. This transition marks a significant milestone for BlackHawk as it aligns experienced leadership with its ambitious growth strategy.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
August 7, 2024
DSG location in Sioux Falls, S.D.
DSG Adds Chief Supply Chain Officer
August 16, 2024
Generation Succession2 980x735
Holston Gases Names New Company President
August 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 2 57 44 Pm
US LBM Names New Supply Chain Executive
August 15, 2024
Related Stories
DSG location in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Staffing Changes
DSG Adds Chief Supply Chain Officer
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 2 57 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
US LBM Names New Supply Chain Executive
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
AFC Industries Announces Marketing Executive
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Staffing Changes
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
August 7, 2024
Generation Succession2 980x735
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holston Gases Names New Company President
The company has become a third-generation family-owned business.
August 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 2 57 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
US LBM Names New Supply Chain Executive
Jeff Wood previously served as vice president of operations at Wesco International.
August 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
AFC Industries Announces Marketing Executive
Joe Shoemaker will serve as the company's vice president of marketing for North America.
August 14, 2024
Global Industrial Sf 600edce534adf
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial Names New Chief Marketing Officer
Lisa Goldson Armstrong mostly recently led marketing at Resideo Technologies.
August 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 08 At 1 44 30 Pm
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Fastener VMI Manager
The appointment bolsters the company's new Supply Chain Solutions team.
August 8, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names New Strategy Executive
Lauren Baker formerly held marketing and strategy roles at Copeland and Emerson.
August 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 2 15 42 Pm
Staffing Changes
Elevated Industrial Solutions Names New CEO
Romy O’Daniel previously served as senior vice president of sales at Crescent Electric.
July 30, 2024
I Stock 1466574639
Staffing Changes
Emerson Names Appleton Group Sales Exec
Andy Schwegel was appointed to the newly created position of vice president of global sales.
July 25, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names New Vice President of Distribution Operations
The company promoted its business technology director.
July 23, 2024
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Adds Industrial Solutions, Business Development Exec
The company named a longtime Rockwell Automation official to the newly created role.
July 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 663b8bb9ef523
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Announces New Operations Executives
The distributor promoted officials to head its freight, facility and vending efforts.
July 16, 2024
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae 63349b7ccd264 6585c3f99a554
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names New Finance Executives
Brian Jaebker was promoted to chief financial officer.
July 15, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial CEO Litwin Announces Departure
The company's executive chairman will serve as interim CEO.
July 11, 2024
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn.
Staffing Changes
3M's Chief Financial Officer Resigns
Monish Patolawala will leave the company at the end of the month to "pursue another opportunity."
July 10, 2024