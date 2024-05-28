Building Products Distributor QXO Names CFO

GREENWICH, Conn. — Jacobs Private Equity II LLC, led by Brad Jacobs, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ihsan Essaid as incoming chief financial officer of QXO Inc., the publicly traded company Jacobs intends to lead in the $800 billion building products distribution industry.

“Ihsan is a heavy hitter in the M&A world with an exceptional track record," said Jacobs, the incoming chairman and chief executive officer of QXO. "I’m very pleased he’ll be leading QXO’s finance team.”

Essaid’s more than three decades in global investment banking have centered on providing critical advisory services for large M&A and capital markets transactions. He joins QXO from Barclays, where he most recently served as global head of M&A, following roles as co-head of global M&A and co-head of Americas M&A. Since joining Barclays in 2021, he has advised on more than $50 billion of transactions across a range of sectors.

Previously, Essaid was a managing director of media and telecom M&A with Credit Suisse from 2015 to 2021, and a partner with Perella Weinberg Partners from 2008 to 2015.

He holds an MBA degree in finance from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.