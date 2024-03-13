Wright Names New Assistant Vice President

Gregg Futey will have a role in business development, financial administration and marketing.

Wright
Mar 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 58 12 Pm 627c075949d26

BARBERTON, Ohio — Wright announced Gregg Futey as its new assistant vice president. In his role, Futey will be a member of the leadership team and have a role in business development, financial administration and marketing.

Bringing nearly 12 years of experience working in manufacturing to Wright, Futey has a strong business background. Prior to his new role, he held positions of human resources generalist, senior HR generalist, talent and HR manager and senior HR manager with Howmet Aerospace, a global leader in engineered metal products for the aerospace, defense and commercial transportation industries.

“I’m proud to have my son join Wright as I know he will bring valuable and fresh insights to our company,” said Tom Futey, president and co-owner, Wright. “Gregg will be a huge asset to Wright by supporting and helping drive sales and business growth.”

Futey also represented Howmet’s partnership with local diversity and inclusion organizations, such as Vibrant Pittsburgh.

Futey holds a bachelor’s degree in management and organizational leadership from Miami of Ohio University and an executive MBA from Katz Graduate School of Business at University of Pittsburgh.

