Kodiak Building Partners Names Sun Mountain, American Builders Supply Executives

The appointments reflect the company's "commitment to cultivating top talent."

Kodiak Building Partners
Mar 13, 2024
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners, a leading building materials distribution company, announced the appointment of two experienced leaders to key positions within its operating companies.

Cory Barnett has been named president of Sun Mountain Custom Doors, and Josh Ward has been promoted to president of American Builders Supply (ABS). 

The appointment of Barnett signifies a strategic move towards innovation and sustained excellence at Sun Mountain Custom Doors. Bringing over three decades of expertise in building materials and manufacturing, Barnett is renowned for his exceptional leadership in overseeing company operations, integrating operational aspects, fueling sales growth and expanding market presence. With a background in engineering, operations management, and successful acquisitions, Barnett's focus on implementing emerging technology underscores his commitment to elevating manufacturing efficiency, sales effectiveness and overall business processes at Sun Mountain. 

Jerry Jehn, SVP of doors, windows and millwork at Kodiak Building Partners, said, “As Kodiak and Sun Mountain welcome Cory, we are confident his leadership will bring fresh perspectives, drive growth and continue the legacy of excellence that defines both companies. Cory’s strategic vision aligns with our commitment to innovation and excellence, setting a new era of success for Sun Mountain Custom Doors.” 

Ward, promoted to president of ABS, has played pivotal roles within the organization as VP of customer experience and director of sales in Central Florida. Demonstrating proficiency in enhancing customer interactions, fostering stakeholder relationships, developing strategic sales plans and effectively managing diverse teams, Ward has been a driving force behind growth initiatives at ABS. 

Cliff Shimer, SVP of LBM Southeast at Kodiak, said, “Josh's dedication to continuous improvement and his leadership acumen makes him a valuable asset to the ABS team. His visionary approach not only drives operational excellence but also positions ABS as a leader in both the industry and the Florida market, ensuring the company thrives in an environment of continuous innovation and unparalleled excellence.”

The leadership appointments of Barnett and Ward reflect Kodiak’s commitment to cultivating top talent to foster innovation, drive growth and enhance excellence within its operating companies. The company eagerly anticipates the continued success and impact of these accomplished leaders in their respective roles.

