Global Industrial Announces Appointment of Gary Michel to Board of Directors

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announced Tuesday that Gary S. Michel has been appointed as an independent member to the company's board of directors, effective Feb. 20.

Michel fills the vacancy on the board of directors resulting from the resignation of Thomas R. Suozzi, who resigned as a director effective Feb. 14 after being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Michel has been appointed to serve on the board's audit committee and compensation committee.

Michel previously served as president, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. from 2018 to 2022, as well as chair of its board of directors from 2021 to 2022. Michel previously worked at Honeywell International Inc., where he served as the president and chief executive officer of the Home and Building Technologies strategic business group from 2017 to 2018. Michel began his career at Ingersoll Rand, where he spent 33 years, most recently as senior vice president and president of its residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning business and as a member of Ingersoll Rand's enterprise leadership team from 2011 to 2017. Michel holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

"Gary is an accomplished senior executive and board member who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in our industry. We look forward to his contributions to Global Industrial," said Richard Leeds, executive chairman of Global Industrial Company. "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Tom sincerely for his contributions to our company and wish him well as he returns to Congress to serve our country."