BlackHawk Industrial Announces New Sales VP

Trent Moss will lead sales in the company's "East" region.

BlackHawk Industrial
Jan 17, 2024
TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Tuesday announced the promotion of Trent Moss to the newly created position of vice president of sales - East.

This strategic move underscores BlackHawk's commitment to its customer-facing processes and driving sustained success in the industry.

Moss has played a pivotal role in leading BlackHawk’s largest region, the "Mid-States," and brings over 20 years of successful sales and management experience to his new position. His passion for team development and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with BlackHawk's values of competing hard, being the best, living and breathing teamwork, and acting with integrity.

BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark expressed confidence in Moss' ability to contribute to the company's continued organic growth:

"Trent has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a results-driven approach. His promotion to vice president of sales - East reflects my conviction in his ability to lead our commercial teams to new heights. His proven track record makes him the perfect choice for this critical role.”

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role and drive greater execution of sales playbooks and secure larger market share,” Moss said. “I am committed to driving our sales strategies forward, building on the strong foundation we have, and ensuring continued success for our team and customers."

The company is accelerating its strategy and bolstering its capabilities by aggressively growing across the country and around the world. It is intent on creating additional value for industrial manufacturers by expanding into new geographic markets to reach more of their production facilities: expanding its product offering to provide broader products and services end-users value; and investing in sales channels which improve the effectiveness of its technical sales resources.

