Motion Names Senior VP of Strategy and Markets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, on Monday named Chris Cleland as senior vice president of strategy and markets, effective immediately.

Cleland’s career spans over 25 years in consulting, strategy, marketing, branding, e-commerce, business development and transformation. In his previous role as principal consultant at Cummings Creative Group, for the past 20 years, he led multiple successful initiatives across several industry verticals, driving growth and innovation for clients — including 12-plus years consulting with Motion on marketing and strategy projects.

Prior to his time with CCG, Cleland gained valuable experience as president and owner of LithoSigns and as a sales manager with Citadel Broadcasting.

In his new role, Cleland will lead the company’s strategy development for its business groups, plus the e-commerce and digital teams. He will report to James Howe, Motion’s executive vice president-chief commercial officer/chief technology officer.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team,” said Howe. “His impressive track record in innovation and transformation makes him a perfect fit for guiding our company-wide strategic planning process and shaping our future growth and success. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead.”

Cleland graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business.