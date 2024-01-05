Anyseals Names VP of Operational Excellence

Tina Schulte joined the company as a project manager in 2022.

Anyseals Inc.
Jan 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 4 10 51 Pm 65724438c4d39

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Anyseals Inc. announced the promotion of Tina Schulte to vice president of operational excellence, effective Jan. 2.

In this new role, she will manage warehouse staff and continue enhancing warehouse performance through automation. She will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Toby Rose.

Anyseals is a global wholesale industrial sealing supplier founded and headquartered in Belgium with warehouses in Europe and the U.S., giving distributor customers access to an extensive global inventory and manufacturing resources.

Schulte joined Anyseals in 2022 as project manager, overseeing the installation and recent commissioning of the company’s AutoStore warehouse storage and retrieval system empowered by Kardex. The automated system leverages high-speed robots that transformed the efficiency of Anyseals’ warehouse operations and distribution efforts. Under Schulte's leadership, the project was delivered on time and within budget.

“Tina has played an invaluable role in a pivotal change for increased speed and efficiency within our Brecksville warehouse,” said Scott Rassett, CEO, Anyseals. “With the knowledge she has gained over the last 12 months from the AutoStore implementation process, she is an important asset for Anyseals and will continue to be as the company positions itself for future growth.”

Schulte is also charged with establishing and meeting all data-driven performance metrics that support the steady expansion of Anyseals.

