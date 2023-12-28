NIBCO Names Supply Chain Executive

Chris Mason will also be responsible for the Matco-Norca, SVF Flow Controls and Webstone divisions.

NIBCO Inc.
Dec 28, 2023
NIBCO Inc.

ELKHART, Ind. – NIBCO INC. has announced the promotion of Chris Mason to senior vice president, supply chain.

In his new role, Mason will be responsible for product engineering, advanced technology, continuous improvement, safety and compliance, global procurement as well as the Matco-Norca, SVF Flow Controls, and Webstone teams. Mason will continue to report to Ashley Martin, president and COO, NIBCO.

“Chris has a long career history with NIBCO and brings much experience and knowledge to his new position,” said Martin. “This well-deserved promotion will be valuable in positioning our organization for future success.”

Mason joined NIBCO in 1994 as an industrial engineer. During his career at NIBCO, he held several positions of increasing responsibility including productivity improvement manager; project manager, packaging services; director, supply chain eBusiness; operations manager, Columbus Distribution Center; CPI project integration manager; vice president supply management; vice president, global procurement and business development, and vice president human resources. He was promoted to his most recent role as vice president, supply chain services in October 2015.

Mason holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering technology from Southern Polytechnic State University, Marietta, Georgia and an MBA from Regis University, Denver, Colorado. He has also completed the executive education program in supply chain management from Stanford University and holds multiple product patents.

