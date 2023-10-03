Bosch Rexroth Announces New CEO and President

The change was effective October 1st.

Oct 3, 2023
Rexroth
Rexroth

CHARLOTTE, NC – Bosch Rexroth announces Erwin Wieckowski, P.Eng. as the new President and CEO of Bosch Rexroth North and Central America based in Charlotte, NC, effective October 1, 2023.

The role has been performed on an interim basis by Reinhard Schaefer in addition to his role as a member of the Divisional Board of Management with responsibility for Manufacturing. Schaefer will remain in the region to support the transition. 

Erwin WieckowskiErwin WieckowskiRexroth“We are thrilled to have Erwin join our organization,” said Reinhard Schaefer. “I know he will successfully lead this region during a time of significant growth opportunities.” 

About Bosch Rexroth

As one of the world’s leading suppliers of drive and control technologies, Bosch Rexroth ensures efficient, powerful, and safe movement in machines and systems of any size. The company bundles global application experience in the market segments of Mobile and Industrial Applications as well as Factory Automation.

With its intelligent components, customized system solutions, engineering and services, Bosch Rexroth is creating the necessary environment for fully connected applications. Bosch Rexroth offers its customers hydraulics, electric drive and control technology, gear technology and linear motion and assembly technology, including software and interfaces to the Internet of Things. With locations in over 80 countries, more than 32,000 associates generated sales revenue of around 7.0 billion euros in 2022.

To learn more, please visit www.boschrexroth-us.com

