HD Supply Appoints Marc Brown as CEO

Brown joined parent company The Home Depot in 1998.

HD Supply
Sep 26, 2023
Delivery Truck Image 1024x838
HD Supply

ATLANTA – HD Supply, a leading national wholesale distributor, announced Monday that Marc Brown has been named CEO, effective immediately.

Brown joined The Home Depot in 1998. During his 25-year tenure with the company, he has held a wide range of leadership positions across store operations, pro and supply chain. Brown’s extensive experiences throughout the company include tool rental, pro sales, regional vice president, senior vice president of retail operations and, most recently, senior vice president of supply chain.

“Marc is a tremendous, values-focused leader who has been at the center of our company’s success for more than two decades,” said Richard McPhail, executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Home Depot and chair of HD Supply. “He brings depth and breadth of experience across almost every aspect of our business, and I’m confident that he’ll bring the same passion for serving our pro customers in the MRO space.”

Brown has played a critical role in transformational initiatives that have helped The Home Depot serve its customers and associates through a period of rapid growth, including recent freight flow initiatives and the company’s strategy to improve on-shelf availability.

“I am thrilled to be joining the HD Supply family, a company that is an innovative and solutions-oriented leader in the maintenance, repair and operations industry,” Brown said. “I look forward to building strong relationships with our associates, customers and supplier partners as we position the company for continued growth and success.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
September 1, 2023
Delivery Truck Image 1024x838
HD Supply Appoints Marc Brown as CEO
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 21 At 2 53 15 Pm
Pfannenberg Names New Director of Channel and Representatives
September 21, 2023
Sean Okada Portrait
Makita U.S.A. Names New President, CEO
September 21, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 53 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
White Cap CEO Announces Retirement; Company President Promoted
Screen Shot 2023 09 21 At 2 53 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
Pfannenberg Names New Director of Channel and Representatives
Sean Okada Portrait
Staffing Changes
Makita U.S.A. Names New President, CEO
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Staffing Changes
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 21 At 2 53 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
Pfannenberg Names New Director of Channel and Representatives
Barbara Ross will focus on strategically aligning with the company's independent representative partners.
September 21, 2023
Sean Okada Portrait
Staffing Changes
Makita U.S.A. Names New President, CEO
Sean Okada comes to the U.S. after seven years as president of Makita Australia.
September 21, 2023
Bosch Rexroth Ag Lohr Am Main Maria Theresien Str 23 1600x400
Staffing Changes
Bosch Rexroth Names New CEO of Elmo Motion Control
Ronen Boneh has led the company's product development for 15 years.
September 19, 2023
Industrial Supply 1 60241900ba714 60d247bb46e49 61f0ba31000eb
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Company Officially Announces New CEO
Jessica Yurgaitis was named to replace the company's retiring chief executive earlier this year.
September 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 08 At 2 39 46 Pm 64822e94c4bf7 64c1889b31ef9
Staffing Changes
Grainger Announces New Human Resources Chief
Matt Fortin most recently served as group vice president for merchandising and supplier management.
September 15, 2023
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo 61254571b9f51
Staffing Changes
Pelican Products Appoints New CEO
James “JC” Curleigh has more than 30 years experience across multiple well-known consumer brands.
September 15, 2023
Graybar Logo
Staffing Changes
Graybar Elevates Seddon to District VP
Bill Seddon has 26 years with the company.
September 14, 2023
Dsg125 Esop Meeting 8
Staffing Changes
Dakota Supply Group Names Chief Digital Officer
Stephan Fulop previously helped build digital experiences in the retail and healthcare sectors.
September 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 35 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Longtime Illinois Tool Works CEO to Step Down
The company's vice chairman will become president and CEO beginning next year.
September 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 06 At 1 55 43 Pm
Staffing Changes
Seco Names Sustainability Executive
Maria Blomqvist also joins the company's management group.
September 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 8 51 36 Am
Staffing Changes
Echelon Supply and Service Appoints Chief Commercial Officer
Mike Braucher will oversee branch operations in U.S. and Canada, as well as the All-Serv Industrial and Berg Nelson businesses.
September 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 44 25 Am
Staffing Changes
Anyseals Adds New Sales Director, Inside Sales Rep
Austin Walker joins the newly created sales director role from Greene Tweed.
September 1, 2023
I Stock 1044326612
Staffing Changes
3M Names New President and CFO
The company also named the CEO of its forthcoming independent health care business.
August 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 30 At 2 42 49 Pm
Staffing Changes
SureWerx Appoints New CFO
Steve Alden joins the safety gear supplier from Culligan International.
August 30, 2023