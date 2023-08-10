Evergreen Supply Network CEO Resigns

Evergreen said its board and former CEO Bill Ward came to a "mutual agreement."

Evergreen Supply Network
Aug 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — Evergreen Supply Network announced Wednesday that Bill Ward and the board of directors have reached a mutual agreement regarding Ward's resignation.

The decision comes after a thorough assessment of the company's strategic direction and leadership needs. During this transition period, Wade McCone, director of training and education, will assume an interim general manager role. Former Evergreen CEO Kevin Higginbotham will also assume a board advisory role.

Ward, who has been at the helm of Evergreen since 2021, has played a pivotal role in guiding the company through a period of significant growth and transformation. Under Ward's leadership, the company expanded its market presence, achieved notable financial milestones, and implemented innovative initiatives.

The board of directors and Ward are committed to working collaboratively during the transition period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities. Ward will officially step down as CEO effective Aug. 8.

