Sellars Adds Vice President of Marketing

MILWAUKEE — Sellars Absorbent Materials, a based manufacturer of wipes, absorbents and towel and tissue products, has hired Michelle Gross as vice president of marketing.

Gross, who has more than 25 years of experience with national brands in both the B2B and B2C categories, will lead Sellars’ marketing team as it enters new markets and introduces new products.

“Michelle is known for her high energy and innovative thinking that produces increased sales and bottom-line growth,” said Sellars CEO Tom Sellars. “She’s particularly adept at developing and executing strategic plans to introduce new products, which will benefit us greatly in the coming months.”

Later this year, Sellars will launch Bravo kitchen towels across the country. Bravo towels, made mostly from recycled boxes, offer the best overall performance compared to the leading brands.

Prior to joining Sellars, Gross spent five years with Briggs & Stratton as senior director of marketing. In her position, Gross was instrumental in the development and implementation of strategic marketing initiatives for the company’s fast-growing Energy Solutions business unit. Gross created the first customer acquisition and consumer lead generation campaign for the unit, which resulted in an increase of sales from $78 million to $200 million.

Prior to Briggs & Stratton, Gross guided marketing teams at Broan and Emerson.