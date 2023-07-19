SureWerx Adds Supply Chain Exec

The supplier named Eric Fouts as its new vice president, global supply chain.

SureWerx
Jul 19, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 04 2 19 19 Pm 63b5df622cdd9 63f90d5db3599
SureWerx

CHICAGO — SureWerx, a leading global supplier of personal protective equipment, safety products, and tool and equipment solutions, welcomes Eric Fouts as its new vice president, global supply chain.

Fouts brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this critical role, further strengthening SureWerx’s commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to its customers.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Eric to SureWerx. He brings extensive technical and industry knowledge coupled with a strategic mindset to our business. His demonstrated ability to set strategies and achieve results for customer service, improved efficiency, reduced costs, and incremental top-line growth will bring immense value to SureWerx operations,” said SureWerx CEO Chris Baby. "As we continue to innovate and deliver safety and productivity solutions for end users and communities around the world, Eric’s leadership will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner for our customers and suppliers."

In 2017, Fouts was recruited to one of the largest food and beverage companies in North America to re-build their customer supply chain capability from the ground up. Building upon his customer success from previous experiences, major retailers knew Fouts and his team as the “face of the supply chain.” Leading the design of end-to-end supply chain initiatives, he and his team built platforms to improve service, lower costs, and improve cash flow. His customer-centric approach challenged both sides to think as one company to identify value, driving overall mutual benefit. Fouts' value for culture enables him to put people first, including customers.

“I am honored to be joining SureWerx, a company known for its commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction,” Fouts said. “I look forward to working with the talented team at SureWerx to further strengthen our supply chain operations, procurement, logistics, demand planning, inventory management and distribution to maximize efficiency. Together, we will continue to deliver quality products and services to our customers while driving value for our stakeholders.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Screenshot 2023 01 04 2 19 19 Pm 63b5df622cdd9 63f90d5db3599
SureWerx Adds Supply Chain Exec
July 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 17 At 1 30 25 Pm
Martin Inc. Names IT, Operations Executive
July 17, 2023
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b 63e2b96aabc59
Industrial Supply Co. CEO to Retire; Company President Promoted
July 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Graybar Names M&A Executive
June 29, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 07 17 At 1 30 25 Pm
Staffing Changes
Martin Inc. Names IT, Operations Executive
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b 63e2b96aabc59
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Co. CEO to Retire; Company President Promoted
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names M&A Executive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
July 12, 2023
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b 63e2b96aabc59
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Co. CEO to Retire; Company President Promoted
The Utah-based distributor also named a new chief financial officer.
July 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names M&A Executive
Christopher Burrow will add acquisitions to his current financial planning role.
June 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 28 At 2 01 05 Pm
Staffing Changes
IKO Appoints National Distribution Sales Manager
Jeff Williams joins the company after nearly a decade with SKF.
June 28, 2023
Se Hive 779 2560x600
Staffing Changes
Schneider Electric Names Global Home & Distribution Executive
Michael Lotfy Gierges will lead Schneider's efforts in the "Electricity 4.0" revolution.
June 23, 2023
Eriks Edmonton 6481dc3fbbbe0
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Names Refining & Petrochemical Director
Daron Steinmann was promoted from his position as product specialist.
June 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 20 At 4 04 56 Pm
Staffing Changes
MSC Names Investor Relations Executive
Ryan Mills will succeed the retiring John Chironna.
June 20, 2023
Bosch Rexroth Ag Lohr Am Main Maria Theresien Str 23
Staffing Changes
Bosch Rexroth CEO Announces Departure
Gregory Gumbs assumed the role in 2020.
June 9, 2023
Eriks Edmonton
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints Vice President of Key Markets
The distributor promoted Industry Director Terry Subia to the position.
June 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm 6418bc10f3a45
Staffing Changes
AFFLINK Names New Chief Executive
The group also announced a new chief financial officer.
June 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 01 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
IEWC Appoints Infrastructure President
Martin Rohde will lead the newly formed business after 25 years in B2B distribution.
June 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 3 03 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints West Region General Manager
Mike Deery most recently led the utility and transportation division at Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure.
June 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 2 38 36 Pm 6272d64e51b35
Staffing Changes
DXP Appoints Chief Accounting Officer
David Molero replaces Eugene Padgett, who resigned last year.
May 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 05 09 At 3 11 12 Pm 62797578411c8
Staffing Changes
Curbell Plastics Names Cleveland Business Manager
Johnny Perkins spent years in the metrology, measurement sciences and automation industries.
May 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 4 11 22 Pm
Staffing Changes
Motion President to Take New Role at Genuine Parts Co.
Randy Breaux will oversee the company's industrial and automotive businesses in North America.
May 23, 2023