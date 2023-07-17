Martin Inc. Names IT, Operations Executive

FLORENCE, Ala. — Martin Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of custom-tailored solutions for maintenance, repair, operation and production supplies, welcomes Scott Feldbush as executive vice president, IT and operations.

In this crucial role, Feldbush will be responsible for spearheading the company's technological advancements, streamlining operations, and driving the achievement of business objectives.

Feldbush brings a wealth of experience in IT leadership with a proven track record spanning over 30 years. His expertise encompasses a wide range of technology domains, including strategy development, Cloud computing, data analytics, ERP systems, artificial intelligence, and Agile methodologies. Feldbush has spent his entire career in large global manufacturing and distribution companies. His exceptional performance and accomplishments in these roles have solidified his reputation as a distinguished leader in the industry.

"I am delighted to welcome Scott to the Martin team," said David Ruggles, president at Martin Inc. "With his extensive background in IT and operations, Scott is well-equipped to drive our company's technological transformation and enhance our operational efficiency. I am confident that his expertise will contribute significantly to our continued success and enable us to better serve our customers."

Feldbush’s appointment reflects Martin’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry. By leveraging his exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge technologies, Feldbush will play a pivotal role in enhancing the company's operational capabilities and driving sustainable growth.