Martin Inc. Names IT, Operations Executive

Scott Feldbush will be responsible for spearheading the company's technological advancements.

Martin Inc.
Jul 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 17 At 1 30 25 Pm

FLORENCE, Ala. — Martin Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of custom-tailored solutions for maintenance, repair, operation and production supplies, welcomes Scott Feldbush as executive vice president, IT and operations.

In this crucial role, Feldbush will be responsible for spearheading the company's technological advancements, streamlining operations, and driving the achievement of business objectives.

Feldbush brings a wealth of experience in IT leadership with a proven track record spanning over 30 years. His expertise encompasses a wide range of technology domains, including strategy development, Cloud computing, data analytics, ERP systems, artificial intelligence, and Agile methodologies. Feldbush has spent his entire career in large global manufacturing and distribution companies. His exceptional performance and accomplishments in these roles have solidified his reputation as a distinguished leader in the industry.

"I am delighted to welcome Scott to the Martin team," said David Ruggles, president at Martin Inc. "With his extensive background in IT and operations, Scott is well-equipped to drive our company's technological transformation and enhance our operational efficiency. I am confident that his expertise will contribute significantly to our continued success and enable us to better serve our customers."

Feldbush’s appointment reflects Martin’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry. By leveraging his exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge technologies, Feldbush will play a pivotal role in enhancing the company's operational capabilities and driving sustainable growth.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 12, 2023
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b 63e2b96aabc59
Industrial Supply Co. CEO to Retire; Company President Promoted
July 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Graybar Names M&A Executive
June 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 28 At 2 01 05 Pm
IKO Appoints National Distribution Sales Manager
June 28, 2023
Related Stories
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b 63e2b96aabc59
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Co. CEO to Retire; Company President Promoted
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names M&A Executive
Screen Shot 2023 06 28 At 2 01 05 Pm
Staffing Changes
IKO Appoints National Distribution Sales Manager
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
July 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names M&A Executive
Christopher Burrow will add acquisitions to his current financial planning role.
June 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 28 At 2 01 05 Pm
Staffing Changes
IKO Appoints National Distribution Sales Manager
Jeff Williams joins the company after nearly a decade with SKF.
June 28, 2023
Se Hive 779 2560x600
Staffing Changes
Schneider Electric Names Global Home & Distribution Executive
Michael Lotfy Gierges will lead Schneider's efforts in the "Electricity 4.0" revolution.
June 23, 2023
Eriks Edmonton 6481dc3fbbbe0
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Names Refining & Petrochemical Director
Daron Steinmann was promoted from his position as product specialist.
June 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 20 At 4 04 56 Pm
Staffing Changes
MSC Names Investor Relations Executive
Ryan Mills will succeed the retiring John Chironna.
June 20, 2023
Bosch Rexroth Ag Lohr Am Main Maria Theresien Str 23
Staffing Changes
Bosch Rexroth CEO Announces Departure
Gregory Gumbs assumed the role in 2020.
June 9, 2023
Eriks Edmonton
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints Vice President of Key Markets
The distributor promoted Industry Director Terry Subia to the position.
June 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm 6418bc10f3a45
Staffing Changes
AFFLINK Names New Chief Executive
The group also announced a new chief financial officer.
June 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 01 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
IEWC Appoints Infrastructure President
Martin Rohde will lead the newly formed business after 25 years in B2B distribution.
June 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 3 03 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints West Region General Manager
Mike Deery most recently led the utility and transportation division at Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure.
June 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 2 38 36 Pm 6272d64e51b35
Staffing Changes
DXP Appoints Chief Accounting Officer
David Molero replaces Eugene Padgett, who resigned last year.
May 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 05 09 At 3 11 12 Pm 62797578411c8
Staffing Changes
Curbell Plastics Names Cleveland Business Manager
Johnny Perkins spent years in the metrology, measurement sciences and automation industries.
May 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 4 11 22 Pm
Staffing Changes
Motion President to Take New Role at Genuine Parts Co.
Randy Breaux will oversee the company's industrial and automotive businesses in North America.
May 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sellars Announces New Sales Executives
Both previously worked for von Drehle Corp.
May 22, 2023