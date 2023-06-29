Graybar Names M&A Executive

Christopher Burrow will add acquisitions to his current financial planning role.

Graybar
Jun 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Graybar

ST. LOUIS — Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products, announced that Christopher Burrow has been named vice president-acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, effective July 5.

Burrow has more than 24 years of experience in accounting, financial planning and strategy. He currently serves as Graybar’s director of financial planning and analysis, a position he has held for nearly four years. In his new role, he will continue to lead the FP&A function, while taking on responsibility for Graybar’s merger and acquisition process.

“We congratulate Chris on his promotion,” said David Meyer, Graybar’s senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Chris has extensive knowledge and experience in finance and accounting, which provides a strong foundation for success in this expanded role.

"As Graybar continues to pursue growth through acquisitions, I am confident that he will sustain our focus and move our strategy forward.”

