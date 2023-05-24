Curbell Plastics Names Cleveland Business Manager

Johnny Perkins spent years in the metrology, measurement sciences and automation industries.

Curbell Plastics Inc.
May 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 05 09 At 3 11 12 Pm 62797578411c8
Curbell Plastics

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Curbell Plastics Inc., a top supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, tapes and fabricated parts, recently welcomed Johnny Perkins as business manager of the company’s Cleveland facility.

Perkins leads an accomplished sales and service team with decades of combined experience supporting industrial customers throughout the Cleveland and Columbus metropolitan areas, as well as Northern Indiana.

Perkins began his career as a PMEL Journeyman — precision measurement equipment laboratory — in the United States Air Force, then transferred that knowledge to 18 years in the metrology and measurement sciences industry in various positions from lead technician to regional sales manager. Prior to joining Curbell, he worked in the industrial automation industry. His skillset positions him well as a team leader and solution provider for Cleveland’s customer base.

“Providing customers with plastic material selection assistance, inventory management and easing procurement frustrations is important,” said Perkins. “We want to be the go-to problem solver for our customers, assisting them with application challenges and providing the plastic material solutions they need.”

Perkins said he believes that all Curbell employees are customer service representatives, whether the customer is internal or external. He is focused on his team and the relationships they create in a pragmatic way to create an atmosphere where customers view Curbell as a resource for more than just their plastic needs.

