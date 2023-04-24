Motion Names New Senior Vice President, CFO

Patrick Cummings joined the company in 2012.

Motion
Apr 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 24 At 1 52 07 Pm
Motion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and industrial technology solutions, announce the promotion of Patrick Cummings to senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Patrick CummingsPatrick CummingsMotionCummings graduated from the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He began his career with Ernst & Young in 2006. In 2011, he moved from public accounting to industry, joining Walter Energy as internal audit manager. He joined Motion in 2012 as AVP of corporate compliance. Since then, he held the position of U.S. controller from 2014-2019, before becoming VP of financial planning & analysis, until he was asked to serve as interim CFO after Greg Cook, Motion’s previous CFO, moved to the U.S. Automotive Group at Genuine Parts Company.

“Patrick will become a vital part of the Motion executive team, leading Motion to achieve our financial goals in the coming years,” said Motion President Randy Breaux. “His promotion is well deserved. It makes me extremely proud and happy that after a nationwide search, the Motion candidates proved to be the ‘best in class,’ which says a lot about Motion, our succession planning/process and our teammates.”

Cummings will report directly to Breaux. He will also work closely with Bert Nappier, EVP and chief financial officer of GPC, and the CFOs of the other GPC business units worldwide.

