ERIKS North America Appoints Holderman as Key Industry Director

He will be responsible for the steel, tire, aggregates and pulp & paper industries.

ERIKS North America
Mar 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 23 21 Pm
ERIKS

PITTSBURGH — ERIKS North America, a leading distributor of industrial solutions, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rich Holderman as key industry director.

In this role, Holderman will drive growth and development in the steel, tire, aggregates and pulp & paper industries, focusing on ERIKS NA's conveyor belting business.

Holderman brings 38 years of experience in the belting industry to ERIKS NA. He began his career as a belt splicer and worked his way up to a sales role and then into management. With extensive knowledge of the industry, both from a commercial and operational standpoint, Holderman is a past president of the NIBA organization and served on distributor advisory boards of the largest industry suppliers in North America. Before joining ERIKS NA, Holderman worked at Almex Group as its COO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rich back to the ERIKS NA team," said Jeff Crane, CEO of ERIKS North America. "Rich's extensive experience and knowledge of the belting industry, coupled with his previous experience with our organization, will be instrumental in driving growth and development in our key industries."

"I am excited to rejoin the ERIKS NA team and take on this new role," Holderman said. "I look forward to utilizing my experience and knowledge to reinvigorate our belting business and drive growth in our strategic markets."

