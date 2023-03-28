Matco-Norca Names Southern Regional Sales Manager

Clint Murphree previously led regional sales for masonry supply company Hohmann & Barnard.

Matco-Norca
Mar 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 10 38 Pm
Matco-Norca

BREWSTER, N.Y. — Matco-Norca announced that Clint Murphree has joined the company as its new Southern regional sales manager, covering New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Murphree has 17 years of sales experience with various companies. Prior to Matco-Norca, Murphree was regional sales manager for Hohmann & Barnard, a masonry supply manufacturer.

One co-worker said, "Clint's ability to listen, learn and lead often become contagious and I find that internal and external customers respond very positively to Clint."

Clint resides in Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife and three children.

